3 skiers missing in Utah avalanche, search underway: Police

SALT LAKE CITY — A search and rescue effort is underway for three skiers missing in an avalanche on Utah's Lone Peak, according to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City.

The skiers are believed to have been buried by an avalanche in the backcountry, according to police.

Large, dangerous avalanches are rare this late in the ski season because daytime warmth typically stabilizes the snowpack, the Utah Avalanche Center's Craig Gordon told reporters.

A recent storm of about 30 inches changed that very quickly, raising the danger dramatically, Gordon said. He added that this area on the north side of Lone Peak is steep and technical, complicating rescue efforts.

As is often the case for nearby ski resorts with big resources, Alta Ski Area told ABC News it has dispatched a ski patroller and avalanche rescue dog to assist with the search and rescue effort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

