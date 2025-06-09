3 sisters allegedly killed in Washington during visit with their father were suffocated: Authorities

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Three young sisters who were found dead near a Washington campground after they left home for a "planned visitation" with their father died from suffocation, authorities said Monday.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were located on June 2 near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined the girls' cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death is homicide, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The girls had each been found with plastic bags over the heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

Their father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for their murders, remains at large.

