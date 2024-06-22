3 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas

FORDYCE, Ark. — Three people were killed and 10 were injured in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect, who was shot by law enforcement, will be charged with capital murder, Arkansas State Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

Three civilians were killed and eight civilians were hurt, and some are in extremely critical condition, police said.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to the 13 people killed or injured, the lone suspect was shot by law enforcement and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect -- identified by Arkansas State Police as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, of New Edinburg -- is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center. He will be charged with three counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, police said.

The situation is contained, police said.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's been briefed on the shooting.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 21, 2024

The FBI said it is sending personnel to the scene to help state and local police.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and his team will continue to keep him updated.

