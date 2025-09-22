21-year-old man missing in the Great Smoky Mountains: NPS

(NEW YORK) -- Park rangers in the Smoky Mountains are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen in Nashville four days ago, according to the National Park Service.

Ryan Lakes was last seen in the Tennessee capital on Thursday, with park officials locating his vehicle on Saturday, the NPS said in a press release on Sunday.

Park officials are scanning the Big Creek area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in their search for Lakes, officials said. According to the NPS website, the Big Creek area is a "dense forest" and a "secluded area on the northeast edge of the park near the North Carolina-Tennessee border."

The area is also known for "numerous streams and waterfalls," according to the NPS website.

Lakes is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, the NPS noted.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored gym shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt, brown tennis shoes and a black backpack, according to the NPS.

Park officials said "several organizations" are assisting the NPS with search efforts.

Officials asked that anyone who has seen Lakes or has any information on his whereabouts contact the NPS Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip on their website.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

