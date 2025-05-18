2025 PGA Championship final round tee times: Scottie Scheffler holds a 3-shot lead entering Sunday at Quail Hollow

Scottie Scheffler is 18 holes from winning the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

At 11-under, Scheffler is three shots clear of the field at the PGA Championship. He will, of course be in the final pairing at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina on Sunday, where he'll be joined by Sweden's Alex Noren (-8). Noren is playing in just his second tournament of the year after battling injury. He's not won yet on the PGA Tour.

If Scheffler can pull off the win, it will mark just his third major championship victory, and his first outside of the Masters.

Here is a look at the tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow:

Final Round tee times

All time ET

8:10 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk8:20 a.m. — Ben An, Bud Cauley8:30 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie8:40 a.m. — Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat8:50 a.m. — Tom Kim, Michael Kim9:00 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger9:10 a.m. — Justin Lower, Kevin Yu9:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard9:30 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa9:40 a.m. — Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele9:50 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy10:10 a.m. — Richard Bland, Sam Stevens10:20 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners10:30 a.m. — Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olsen10:40 a.m. — Marco Penge, Beau Hossler10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Wyndham Clark11:00 a.m. — Harris English, Aaron Rai11:10 a.m. — Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria11:20 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Cameron Young11:30 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton11:40 a.m. — Harry Hall, Taylor Moore11:50 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland12:10 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, David Puig12:20 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley12:30 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy12:40 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune12:50 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman1:00 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Cam Davis1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo1:30 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Scott1:40 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick2:00 p.m. — Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau2:10 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley2:20 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim2:30 p.m. — Davis Riley, J.T. Poston2:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship

Final Round

When: Sunday, May 18

Where: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

TV Schedule

8-10 a.m. ET | ESPN+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+ 1-7 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+