2025 NFL Trends? Mahomes UNLEASHED, Cowboys O-line Renaissance & Ricky Pearsall Breakout! | Football 301

Could Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense get back to their 2018 selves this season? Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald make their predictions for 2025. Which schemes will trend upwards? Which teams will have bounceback seasons? And which players are poised to break out? The Football 301 crew peeks into the future to answer all of these questions and dips into the mailbag to close out the show!

(3:10) - Condensed formations are back

(10:10) - Panthers defense breakout season?

(15:50) - Tight ends are important again!

(26:00) - Ricky Pearsall breakout season

(31:00) - Dolphins offensive line decline

(35:00) - Busy backfields

(38:10) - Rams pass rush

(43:50) - Chiefs offensive expansion

(52:50) - Under center passing returns!

(1:01:20) - Lightning round

(1:09:50) - Mailbag: How to build an OL

(1:16:00) - Mailbag: Does Zac Taylor get enough credit?

