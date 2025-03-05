2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Nate Tice: Revel has the ideal size and length of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He has good foot quickness and can start and stop to keep up with receivers, along with the ball skills to smother receivers.

Revel missed most of 2024 after an ACL injury early in the season, but his traits and small sample of play were strong enough that I think he will have plenty of fans in the league if his medicals come through clean.

He could also stand to add some bulk and strength to his game, and like most young cornerbacks he can be inconsistent with his technique at times. Still, he has the size, length, twitchy athleticism and overall upside of a high-end corner who can play in any type of defense.

Charles McDonald: Shavon Revel Jr. barely played last season but he might be a first-round pick. That's how good Revel is.

He is a long, athletic corner with serious ball skills to match some A+ athleticism. His final season at ECU was robbed due to an ACL injury, but he showed all the requisite skills prior to that in 2023.

For the “older” football fans, think Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.