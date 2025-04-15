2025 NFL Draft takes: Mild, medium and spicy opinions include Shedeur Sanders potentially having a long draft night wait

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Here's a summary of the mild, medium and spicy NFL Draft takes from Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Matt Harmon on an episode of the "Football 301" podcast.

Mild takes 🌶️

Expect 3 RBs to go in Round 1:Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are the likely candidates and Harmon suggests that TreVeyon Henderson might sneak into the top 32 due to his desirable traits.

Falcons will focus on one side of the ball: Tice said the Falcons might not select an offensive player in the draft at all, focusing entirely on defense. This was based on the fact that the team sent only defensive coaches to the NFL scouting combine and interviewed only defensive players.

No. 1 tight end will be ... : Tice sees Michigan's Colston Loveland as the first tight end drafted, potentially even higher than expected.

Medium takes 🌶️🌶️

Shedeur Sanders won't be QB2 on Draft Night: Tice says that Sanders would not be the second quarterback selected, suggesting that the NFL might be lower on him than previously anticipated.

"I think there's some buzz about other quarterbacks and just smelling the smoke, you know, seeing where the smoke's going," Tice said. "I want to follow that smoke.

"And also seeing when, you know, Deion Sanders, who was on the show last week with [Yahoo Sports'] Charles [McDonald], had an interview with Charles, also says, you know, we're comfortable with him maybe not going at the top of the draft. Again, just reading in between the lines here that I think maybe there is a drop with Shedeur and that there's another quarterback that goes above him because I just think there's just precedent there."

Who is the No. 1 CB? Harmon predicts that a non-Travis Hunter defensive back will go before Michigan's Will Johnson, suggesting that there might be draft shakeups due to pre-draft evaluations like 40-yard dash times. Teams might hold it against the Michigan star that he didn't run the 40 in workouts.

Browns deal for a QB: Matt speculated that the Browns might trade back into the first round for a quarterback, potentially looking at Shadur Sanders.

Spicy takes 🌶️🌶️🌶️ 🔥

Tyreek Hill trade: Matt's spicy take is that the Miami Dolphins star wideout might be dealt during the draft. He detailed his reasoning that Miami might need to retool its locker room and develop a counterpunch on offense.

Long wait for QB2: Tice predicted only one QB would be taken in the first round, Cam Ward, and that the QB2 won't be selected until the second round.

Big trade move early in Round 1: Harmon suggested that some team might trade into the top 10 for an offensive playmaker, citing Ashton Jeanty as a potential target for such a bold move.