2025 NFL Draft: An intriguing fantasy football comparison could come true for Bhayshul Tuten

From the latest podcast episode of Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, hosts Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald dove deep on the much-hyped running back draft class. Among the names that stood out was Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten, whose tantalizing speed and athleticism caught many eyes at the NFL Scouting Combine. His blistering 4.32 40-yard dash marked him as the fastest among his running back peers.

While examining Tuten’s potential and attributes, a notable comparison surfaced: Austin Ekeler of the Washington Commanders.

What makes Tuten draw parallels to Ekeler? It’s a mix of his explosiveness in space, versatility in the passing game and those elusive moves that help him shake defenders. However, Tuten does bring some baggage with him — ball security issues and concerns about his durability due to former injuries. Nevertheless, his dynamic speed might carve out a similar satellite-back role in the NFL, much like Ekeler's early career trajectory.

Harmon and McDonald also recognize Tuten's areas for growth, such as navigating crowded spaces and enhancing his field vision. Yet, with the NFL's growing emphasis on pass-catching backs who can make explosive plays, Tuten could blossom in a scheme that saber-rattles creativity in their running design. Franchises eager to harness a potential game-changer may see Tuten as invaluable, primarily if positioned within a system that maximizes his open-field prowess.

In fantasy football terms, if Tuten can manage to shake off the fumble concerns and solidify his role in an offense that highlights his speedy playmaking skills, he might just be the waiver-wire darling that echoes shades of Austin Ekeler, a back thriving in the right system with touches tailored to his strengths. Keep an eye on where he lands — his fantasy stock could rise based on fit and opportunity.