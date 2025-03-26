2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Miles Byrd, G, San Diego State

Summary: Byrd made a tremendous statistical impact on defense, turning defense into offense on a regular basis. But he's got a loose handle and a shaky jumper, making him more of a raw project with a lot to prove.

Comparisons: Matisse Thybulle, Troy Brown Jr.

Strengths

Defense: Active defender who stays focused off-ball and makes his rotations. He hustles hard to make plays in the passing lanes, alter shots at the rim, and turn defense into offense. On the ball, he has stopper potential. With his active hands and long arms, it can be a challenge to dribble near him, as evidenced by his incredible 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Playmaking: Byrd has flare as a passer. He'll go behind the back, he'll use fakes to shake open a teammate, and he puts velocity on the ball while delivering an accurate pass. There's just a natural flow he moves with, and he processes the game at a high speed.

Shooting upside: Byrd has made 82.4% of his free throws in his college career, and 46.2% on floaters. He looks fluid when he dribbles into his jumpers as well, though the results haven't followed yet.

Concerns

Shooting production: Byrd has made only 30.9% of his 3s in his college career, and he doesn't look all that comfortable doing it. There looks to be a lot of movement with his hands as he gathers the ball, and his release is quite inconsistent.

Ball-handling: He has a loosey-goosey handle and the ball frequently slips out of his possession, especially when he's using his right on drives to the basket.

At-rim finishing: Severely struggles to score around the basket in the half court. He takes some wild layups and has a tough time absorbing contact. He made only 42.5% of his layups in the half court, per Synergy.