2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Summary: Burly, ball-handling big with feathery touch, crafty footwork, and the skill to dazzle if his conditioning and jumper don't hold him back.

Comparisons: Zach Randolph, Naz Reid, Isaiah Hartenstein

Strengths

At-rim finishing: Queen has supreme touch finishing from all angles, and he can do it using either his strong right hand or his left off-hand out of any action, whether it's face-up drives, slashes from behind the line, rolls following an on-ball screen, or cuts within the flow of the offense.

Ball-handling: Displays a low, tight handle generating his own shot, often looking like a guard when he's leading the break or slashing to the rim from the perimeter. He mixes in advanced handles and pace shifts, plus he loves using a spin move going in either direction.

Post game: Utilizes drop-steps, up-and-unders and pivot moves to create space inside. Can score over either shoulder with hooks. Comfortable facing up slower bigs and using a jab step or short jumper.

Playmaking: Queen could develop into a facilitator at the elbows and low post due to his knack for making highlight-reel passes and feel for executing the simple plays too.

Shooting potential: Possesses natural touch on floaters, hook shots and fades, all of which adds to the belief that he'll someday develop a 3-pointer.

Rebounding: Queen uses his wide frame and strong hands to carve out space on the glass, securing boards using his natural feel for tracking misses then positioning himself for the rebound opportunities.

Defensive switchability: Flashes the ability to step out and defend on the perimeter. Moves his feet laterally better than he does offering rim protection. So if he gets in tip-top shape this could end up the best defensive role for him.

Concerns

Theoretical jumper: Queen likes to shoot a lot of jumpers, but does so poorly at below 30% on the season. He has a slow-motion release.

Limited athleticism: Lacks explosive leaping ability from a standstill, which will hinder his ability to elevate and protect the rim defensively.

Modern tweener: He lacks a clearly defined position: too heavy-footed to defend wings, too undersized to defend centers. And if his jumper never develops, he'll be a tough fit on offense given the deemphasized post game.

Conditioning: Effort comes and goes, so it'll be important for a team to determine if this is because of a lack of want-to, or something it can change. The pessimist will point to how sometimes he doesn't even put his hands up to contest shots around the rim.