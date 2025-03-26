2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Will Riley, F, Illinois

Summary: Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he's so lean physically and lacks fundamentals.

Comparisons: Cam Reddish, Ochai Agbaji

Strengths

Drive game: Riley is a strong driver who displays an ability to withstand contact and still finish through it. And he has good shot-creation skills for a big wing with spin moves and a smooth crossover.

Shooting upside: He's comfortable getting into pull-ups and turnarounds from the midrange and behind the arc, though results are very streaky.

Playmaking: Skilled passer who delivers creative dimes off the dribble, seamlessly firing one-handed passes for cuts, lobs, and kickouts. He also minimizes turnovers, showing a strong feel for making the smart read on his way to the basket.

Off-ball movement: He's an active mover off the ball, showing great timing for cuts and awareness to relocate behind the arc. If he becomes an even better shooter, he could develop into a weapon off screens and handles.

Concerns

Shooting: Riley made only 32.1% of his 3s and 71.6% of his free throws as an Illinois freshman. He lacks fluidity getting into his shot off the dribble, and he's fairly rigid in spot-up situations too.

Defense: Though he has the height to theoretically be a highly versatile defender, he is extremely skinny and prone to getting plowed by strong scorers. And his fundamentals aren't at a level that he can be relied on to contain quicker players either. Even his off-ball awareness is underwhelming. It'll take him resolving a lot of "ifs" to become a competent defender.