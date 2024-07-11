2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Puka Nacua? (Dark horse rookie WRs) | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.

(2:20) - Flip the script: Who is this year's Puka Nacua

(3:55) - What did we miss about Puka Nacua as a prospect?

(10:20) - Putting Puka's historic 2023 season into perspective

(14:45) - Puka's fantasy outlook in 2024

(20:35) - 1st candidate: Patriots WR Javon Baker

(27:45) - 2nd candidate: Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk

(32:50) - 3rd candidate: Broncos WR Troy Franklin

(39:42) - 4th candidate: Dolphins WR Malik Washington

(43:10) - 5th candidate: Bengals WR Jermaine Burton

(52:05) - 6th candidate: Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey

(1:01:00) - Why we didn't consider these rookie WRs

(1:04:00) - Finalists + Winner of this year's Puka Nacua

