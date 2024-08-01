2024 Paris Olympics: Team USA wins historic gold medal in fencing, defeating Italy in team foil

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Team USA fencing scored big on Thursday, defeating Italy 45-39 across nine relay rounds to win the gold medal in team foil. The victory marked the first time that the United States has taken gold in a team fencing event.

The team was led by Lee Kieffer and Lauren Scruggs, who won a historic gold and silver in the individual foil last weekend, along with Jacqueline Dubrovich and substitute Maia Mei Weintraub. With the victory, the now three-time gold medal-winning Kieffer becomes the most decorated United States foil fencer.

Kieffer and Scruggs helped the U.S. to an early lead against the No. 1-ranked Italians, with Weintraub, who subbed in for Dubrovich in the third relay, coming in clutch for Team USA. Weintraub went on to win rounds against Arianna Errigo (6-4) and Italian sub Francesca Palumbo (5-1), earning crucial points for the United States.

Despite the United States leading by as many as 10 points, the game came down to the wire, as Errigo got in several points against Scruggs, the American anchor. But Scruggs was able to hold on to get the United States to 45 points and secure the gold medal.

Italy's Alice Volpi, a European champion who helped lead Italy to a team foil bronze in Tokyo, won all three of her rounds, but could not lift Italy over the United States.

Japan took the bronze medal in the event, after defeating Canada in the third-place match. Italy took silver after falling to the United States.