2024 NFL Draft grades: Miami Dolphins build out both lines and add more playmakers

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

NFL Combine - Portraits INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Chop Robinson #DL45 of Penn State poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Overall Miami Dolphins grade: B+

It's a strong draft haul for the Dolphins. They found a potential 10-sack edge rusher with Chop Robinson in the first round and grabbed a future starter at offensive tackle with Patrick Paul. Their trade-up for Jaylen Wright in the fourth was perplexing. Overall this is still a good group of players. Malik Washington and Tahj Washington are two wide receivers who had a lot of buzz in college and could compete for reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Favorite pick: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (55th overall)

Loved this one. Paul is scratching the surface of how good he can be and comes with supreme athleticism in a 6-7, 330-pound body. He’s raw, but being a consistent NFL tackle is certainly within reach for him and he’ll make some incredible highlight-reel blocks in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. This is one of those prospect-to-team matches that seems destined to work out.

Least Favorite pick: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (120th overall)

Head coach Mike McDaniel is always going to place a premium on speed, but this might not be the back they’re looking for to spell De’Von Achane once Raheem Mostert eventually moves on. Wright is a blazer with inconsistent vision and ability to run between the tackles. Perhaps that’s less of a concern with McDaniel, but they may learn that not all fast backs are created equal.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 21: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State Round 2, Pick 55: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Round 4, Pick 120: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee Round 5, Pick 158: Mohamed Kamara, DL, Colorado State Round 6, Pick 184: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia Round 6, Pick 198: Patrick McMorris, S, California Round 7, Pick 241: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

