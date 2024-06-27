2024 NBA Draft: Grading every second-round pick, including Bronny James to the Lakers

The 2024 NBA Draft is complete, with the second round delivering Bronny James to the Lakers, where he'll team up with his father, LeBron James. What to make of every pick (and trade) on Day 2? Here are Yahoo Sports' complete second-round draft grades. (Also check out our first-round grades.)

31. Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, F

Grade: A

This is a scouting team win for Toronto, recognizing that their star player, Scottie Barnes, and Mogbo grew up together and work out together during the offseason. Bringing in instant chemistry to slide alongside Barnes is a step in the right direction. Mogbo was a fast riser during the pre-draft process with how well he played during the combine, his work off the pick-and-roll and his great touch that extends off the block. He was a walking double-double this past season, averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds at San Francisco.

32. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski, C

Grade: A-

The fact that he fell to the Jazz in the second round is a gift. It gives Utah the freedom to play big at times with multiple 7-footers on the court, or Filipowski can help anchor the frontcourt with the second unit.

33. Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Smith, F

Grade: B+

Smith improved significantly during his season with the Ignite and has great size with an inside-out game that translates to the NBA. He shot the 3-ball well all season and improved his motor. Still just 19 years old, he's a bit of a raw prospect, but he can flourish in the right situation. He can bring some added size alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and space the floor.

34. New York Knicks (via Trail Blazers): Tyler Kolek, G

Grade: A

The fact that Kolek fell out of the first round with his body of work at Marquette is a head scratcher. He led all college players in assists, averaging 7.7 per game, and is a solid floor general that the Knicks can depend on in the second unit.

35. Indiana Pacers (via Spurs): Johnny Furphy, G/F

Grade: B-

It's likely the Pacers took the best available player with this pick, but he's far from being a contributor anytime soon. His potential as a consistent 3-point shooter is there with his high release and excellent form, but he struggles off the bounce and needs to add some weight to his frame.

36. San Antonio Spurs (via Pacers): Juan Nunez, G

Grade: A-

The Spurs were thought to be targeting a playmaker in the second round and they got a great passer with a nice feel for the game.

37. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Bobi Klintman, F

Grade: B

Klintman spent his freshman year at Wake Forest before electing to play one season in Australia's National Basketball League. He shows promise as a perimeter threat and floor spacer, but he hasn't put it all together yet in his two seasons leading up to the draft. The Pistons are taking a chance on him as a long-term prospect.

38. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Knicks): Ajay Mitchell, G

Grade: B

Mitchell struggled through injuries this past season and he'll need to stay healthy to see any minutes early on. Mitchell's size at 6-foot-5 at the guard position and his scoring ability is most likely what attracted GM Sam Presti and his staff. He averaged 19.8 points and 3.1 assists per game during his junior season at Santa Barbara.

39. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, G

Grade: B+

Wells transferred from a Division II program to Washington State and was the best shooter on the team, shooting 41% from 3. Even though he’s a bit of a late bloomer, he showed more confidence in Power Five competition and has upside at 20 years old.

40. Phoenix Suns (via Trail Blazers): Oso Ighodaro, F

Grade: A

Ighodaro played alongside a dynamic point guard in Tyler Kolek at Marquette and has excellent footwork in the pick-and-roll. During pre-draft workouts, teams were most impressed with his passing and how well he holds down the paint against stronger players in the post.

41. Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona, C

Grade: A

Bona showed more promise as a pick-and-roll big during the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine but still needs to be a bit more patient defensively. He can come in and play right away alongside Jared McCain in the second unit with his size and strength on the block combined with McCain's outside shooting.

42. Charlotte Hornets: KJ Simpson, G

Grade: B+

Simpson is a speedy point guard who plays bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame. He's tough in the lane, has improved his 3-point jumper and is a guy who can come in right away and lead the second unit. He's a little undersized and the Hornets have invested in a lot of guards in the last two drafts, but he's so tough and a hard worker who can be a backup point guard to LaMelo Ball.

43. Atlanta Hawks (via Heat): Nikola Djurisic, G

Grade: B

Durisic tested the NBA waters last year during the pre-draft process and took the feedback from NBA teams seriously, improving his shot selection and finishing around the rim. He's still a bit turnover prone (3.2 per game) but he finds creative ways to score and has solid size at the guard position at 6-7.

44. Miami Heat (via Hawks): Pelle Larsson, G

Grade: B

Larsson is a four-year college player who contributed at a high level offensively, averaging 20.1 points at Arizona. His passing rate isn't great, dishing out under two assists per game, but his size at 6-6 and shooting potential translate well for the Heat.

45. Toronto Raptors (via Kings): Jamal Shead, G

Grade: A

Shead is one of the toughest guards in this draft class and was the floor general for four very successful years at Houston. He can pick up full court on defense and be a menace on ball screens, fighting through everything. At the draft combine, he wasn't 100% healthy yet, coming back from an ankle injury, but was still the best point guard on the court during 5-on-5 scrimmages. Shead has all the tools to have a very long NBA career as a primary guard.

46. Los Angeles Clippers: Cam Christie, SG

Grade: B+

Christie was receiving late first-round buzz during the pre-draft process, but he fell to the second round due to his inconsistency during the season and limitations as a playmaker. He shot 39% from 3 and has upside as a perimeter shooter but will need some time to develop.

47. New Orleans Pelicans (via Magic): Antonio Reeves, SG

Grade: A

Reeves is a bucket-getter and was the leader on a Kentucky team that was loaded with a ton of young talent. He's clutch in high-pressure situations (averaging 45% from 3-point range) and even though he's 23, Reeves has found ways to improve and add to his game every year.

48. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram, G/F

Grade: A-

Ingram was the glue guy for North Carolina during his junior season and showed significant improvement from his first two seasons at Stanford. He can step out and knock down 3s or play inside during small-ball lineups. The Spurs adding Ingram to the rebuild is huge for some supplementary size alongside Victor Wembanyama or an option on the wing.

49. Indiana Pacers: Tristen Newton, G

Grade: B+

Newton is a winner and went through hot shooting streaks at UConn this year. He was the best guard on the court during the NCAA championship game against Purdue, and even though he's a little undersized, he makes up for it with his shot creation off the bounce and his moves that keep the defense guessing.

50. Indiana Pacers: Enrique Freeman, F

Grade: B

One of the best stories in college basketball, Freeman went from being a walk-on at Akron to a starter. He was one of the best players at the Portsmouth Invitational, was invited to the G League combine and then got called up for the NBA Draft Combine. His strength when he has the ball in the lane, and also how well he moves off the ball, cutting, flashing and slipping screens, makes him an intriguing pick for the Pacers.

51. Dallas Mavericks (via Knicks): Melvin Ajinca, F

Grade: B

Ajinca is a draft-and-stash player out of France but showed promising upside during the LNP Pro A playoffs last month, averaging 11.5 points per game.

52. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Warriors): Quinten Post, C

Grade: A

The Thunder decided to add some size next to Chet Holmgren with the 7-foot center originally from the Netherlands who played four years at Boston College. He runs the floor well and is a great addition playing with or as a backup to Holmgren.

53. Memphis Grizzlies (from Timberwolves): Cam Spencer, G

Grade: B-

Spencer wasn’t great at the combine and got a little lost during the 5-on-5 scrimmages, but his body of work at UConn speaks for itself. He is an ultra competitor who can eventually be that glue guy on a team or bring some age and experience from a winning culture to a second unit.

54. Boston Celtics: Anton Watson, F

Grade: B

The 23-year-old out of Gonzaga was a productive role player at 6-foot-8 over the course of five years. His physicality in the post picked up this past season and he averaged 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James, G

Grade: B+

As expected, Bronny James is headed to the Lakers to join his dad, LeBron, as the first father-son duo to share the court in NBA history. LeBron has said numerous times that he wants to end his career playing alongside his son, and agent Rich Paul did everything he could to deter any other team from taking him. Bronny is far from a finished product, but the skills he does have currently translate to the NBA with his 6-foot-7 wingspan and how well he can contain the perimeter.

56. New York Knicks (via Suns): Kevin McCullar Jr., G/F

Grade: A

McCullar would have been an All-American his senior year if it wasn't for his knee injury. He was the No. 1 scoring option and part of a great guard-center tandem alongside Hunter Dickinson in the high pick-and-roll. He recently got his knee scoped, citing no structural damage, but being the older player in this draft compounded with the injury might be the reason he fell.

57. Toronto Raptors (via Grizzlies): Ulrich Chomche, PF

Grade: B-

Chomche will be a draft-and-stash player with how much development he needs. He has turnover tendencies when getting the ball off the block and will need to get a little more physical in the paint.

58. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Ariel Hukporti, C

Grade: B

The Knicks added some additional size with 6-foot-11 Hukporti with the last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Originally from Germany, Hukporti averaged 8.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for MHP Riesen.