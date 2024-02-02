2024 Grammy Awards: How to watch or stream live, who's performing, full nominee list and more

With awards season in full swing, it's finally the music industry's turn to celebrate. The 2024 Grammy Awards are this Sunday, Feb. 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Headed into music's biggest night, SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, Victoria Monét has seven and all tied for third with six nominations apiece are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark and Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus). Trevor Noah will once again host the festivities, and the awards show will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa and more.

Ready to tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the 66th annual Grammy Awards, including the full Grammy nominations list, how to stream the show online, red carpet updates and more.

When are the Grammys this year?

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4.

What time are the Grammys on?

The Grammys will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel are the Grammys on?

This year’s Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch the Grammys live without cable:

How to watch the Grammys online?

This year, the Recording Academy is bringing fans a new expansive digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com. You can watch Grammys highlights live in real time, plus stream the Grammys red carpet, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream and behind-the-scenes backstage moments.

Who is hosting the Grammys this year?

Trevor Noah, comedian and former host of The Daily Show, will return to host the Grammys for his fourth consecutive year.

Who is performing at the 2024 Grammys?

The 2024 Grammys stage will be graced by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, SZA, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott and more.

What is the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Since the Grammys hands out so many awards every year, the majority of categories are announced and handed out prior to the main Grammy Awards broadcast, at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on live.GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. The Premiere Ceremony will feature performances from J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Adam Blackstone, Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Laufey, Terrace Martin and more.

2024 Grammy nominees:

Album of the YearJon Batiste – World Music Radioboygenius – The RecordMiley Cyrus – Endless Summer VacationLana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean BlvdJanelle Monáe – The Age of PleasureOlivia Rodrigo – GutsTaylor Swift – MidnightsSZA – SOS

Record of the YearJon Batiste – "Worship"boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"SZA – "Kill Bill"

Song of the YearLana Del Rey – "A&W"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"SZA – "Kill Bill"Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best New ArtistGracie AbramsFred again..Ice SpiceJelly RollCoco JonesNoah KahanVictoria MonétThe War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal AlbumKelly Clarkson – ChemistryMiley Cyrus – Endless Summer VacationOlivia Rodrigo – GutsEd Sheeran – – (Subtract)Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Pop Solo PerformanceMiley Cyrus – "Flowers"Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceMiley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – "Thousand Miles"Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace"Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – "Never Felt So Alone"Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – "Karma"SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – "Ghost in the Machine"

Best Pop Dance RecordingDavid Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – "Miracle"Kylie Minogue – "Padam Padam"Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – "One in a Million"Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumLiz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates SondheimRickie Lee Jones – Pieces of TreasureLaufey – BewitchedPentatonix – Holidays Around the WorldBruce Springsteen – Only the Strong SurviveVarious Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Dance/Electronic Music AlbumJames Blake – Playing Robots Into HeavenThe Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful FeelingFred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)Kx5 – Kx5Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Dance/Electronic RecordingAphex Twin – "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"James Blake – "Loading"Disclosure – "Higher Than Ever Before"Romy and Fred Again.. – "Strong"Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – "Rumble"

Best Rock Album Foo Fighters – But Here We AreGreta Van Fleet – Starcatcher Metallica – 72 Seasons Paramore – This Is WhyQueens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock SongThe Rolling Stones – "Angry"Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"Foo Fighters – "Rescued"

Best Metal PerformanceDisturbed – "Bad Man"Ghost – "Phantom of the Opera"Metallica – "72 Seasons"Slipknot – "Hive Mind"Spiritbox – "Jaded"

Best Alternative Music PerformanceAlvvays – "Belinda Says"Arctic Monkeys – "Body Paint"boygenius – "Cool About It"Lana Del Rey – "A&W"Paramore – "This Is Why"

Best Alternative Music AlbumArctic Monkeys – The Carboygenius – The RecordLana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean BlvdGorillaz – Cracker IslandPJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B PerformanceChris Brown – "Summer Too Hot"Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – "Back to Love"Coco Jones – "ICU"Victoria Monét – "How Does It Make You Feel"SZA – "Kill Bill"

Best R&B AlbumBabyface – Girls Night OutCoco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)Emily King – Special OccasionVictoria Monét – Jaguar IISummer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B SongHalle – "AngelRobert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – "Back to Love"Coco Jones – "ICU"Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"SZA – "Snooze"

Best Traditional R&B PerformanceBabyface featuring Coco Jones – "Simple"Kenyon Dixon – "Lucky"Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – "Hollywood"PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – "Good Morning"SZA – "Love Language"

Best Progressive R&B Album6lack – Since I Have a LoverDiddy – The Love Album: Off the GridTerrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – NovaJanelle Monáe – The Age of PleasureSZA – SOS

Best Rap AlbumDrake and 21 Savage – Her LossKiller Mike – MichaelMetro Boomin – Heroes and VillainsNas – King's Disease IIITravis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap SongDoja Cat – "Attention"Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"Drake and 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists and Engineers"

Best Rap PerformanceBaby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – "The Hillbillies"Black Thought – "Love Letter"Drake and 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists and Engineers"Coi Leray – "Players"

Best Melodic Rap PerformanceBurna Boy featuring 21 Savage – "Sittin' On Top of the World"Doja Cat – "Attention"Drake and 21 Savage – "Spin Bout U"Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – "All My Life"SZA – "Low"

Best Alternative Jazz AlbumArooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in ExileLouis Cole – Quality Over OpinionKurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent SpreeCory Henry – Live at the PianoMeshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Country AlbumKelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome MatBrothers Osborne – Brothers OsborneZach Bryan – Zach BryanTyler Childers – Rustin' in the RainLainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Solo PerformanceTyler Childers – "In Your Love"Brandy Clark – "Buried"Luke Combs – "Fast Car"Dolly Parton – "The Last Thing on My Mind"Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"

Best Country Duo/Group PerformanceDierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – "High Note"Brothers Osborne – "Nobody's Nobody"Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – "Save Me"Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Best American Roots PerformanceJon Batiste – "Butterfly"Blind Boys of Alabama – "Heaven Help Us All"Madison Cunningham – "Inventing the Wheel"Rhiannon Giddens – "You Louisiana Man"Allison Russell – "Eve Was Black"

Best Americana PerformanceBlind Boys of Alabama – "Friendship"Tyler Childers – "Help Me Make It Through the Night"Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – "Dear Insecurity"Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – "King of Oklahoma"Allison Russell – "The Returner"

Best American Roots SongThe War and Treaty – "Blank Page"Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – "California Sober"Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – "Cast Iron Skillet"Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – "Dear Insecurity"Allison Russell, "The Returner"

Best Americana AlbumBrandy Clark – Brandy ClarkRodney Crowell – The Chicago SessionsRhiannon Giddens – You're the OneJason Isbell and the 400 Unit – WeathervanesAllison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass AlbumSam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John HartfordMichael Cleveland – Lovin' of the GameMighty Poplar – Mighty PoplarWillie Nelson – BluegrassBilly Strings – Me/And/DadMolly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues AlbumEric Bibb – Ridin'Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of SippTracy Nelson – Life Don't Miss NobodyJohn Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa's LoungeBobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues AlbumSamantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish BluesRuthie Foster – Healing TimeChristone "Kingfish" Ingram – Live in LondonLarkin Poe – Blood HarmonyBettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk AlbumDom Flemons – Traveling WildfireThe Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the MoonJoni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)Nickel Creek – CelebrantsOld Crow Medicine Show – JubileePaul Simon – Seven PsalmsRufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop AlbumPablo Alborán – La Cuarta HojaAleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1Paula Arenas – A CiegasPedro Capó – La NetaMaluma – Don JuanGaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Urbana AlbumRauw Alejandro – SaturnoKarol G – Mañana Será BonitoTainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative AlbumCabra – MartínezDiamante Eléctrico – Leche De TigreJuanes – Vida CotidianaNatalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las FloresFito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)Ana Bárbara – Bordado a ManoLila Downs – La SánchezFlor de Toloache – MotherflowerLupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de AntesPeso Pluma – Génesis

Best Tropical Latin AlbumRubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)Luis Figueroa – Voy A TiGrupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche SinfónicoOmara Portuondo – VIDATony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONYCarlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music PerformanceArooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – "Shadow Forces"Burna Boy – "Alone"Davido – "Feel"Silvana Estrada – "Milagro Y Desastre"Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – "Abundance in Millets"Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – "Pashto"Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – "Todo Colores"

Best Global Music AlbumSusana Baca – EpifaníasBokanté – HistoryBurna Boy – I Told Them…Davido – TimelessShakti – This Moment

Best African Music PerformanceAsake and Olamide – "Amapiano"Burna Boy – "City Boys"Davido featuring Musa Keys – "Unavailable"Ayra Starr – "Rush"Tyla – "Water"

Best Reggae AlbumBuju Banton – Born for GreatnessBeenie Man – SimmaCollie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023Burning Spear – No DestroyerJulian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Best Song Written For Visual MediaNicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – BarbieLudwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverJohn Williams – The FabelmansJohn Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyLudwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Best Comedy AlbumTrevor Noah – I Wish You WouldWanda Sykes – I'm an EntertainerChris Rock – Selective OutrageSarah Silverman – Someone You LoveDave Chappelle – What's in a Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling RecordingMeryl Streep – Big TreeWilliam Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and WonderRick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of BeingSenator Bernie Sanders – It's OK To Be Angry About CapitalismMichelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual MediaDaisy Jones and the Six – AuroraVarious Artists – Barbie The AlbumVarious Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired ByVarious Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3"Weird Al" Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Producer of the Year, Non-ClassicalJack AntonoffDernst "D'Mile" Emile IIHit-BoyMetro BoominDaniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-ClassicalEdgar BarreraJessie Jo DillonShane McAnallyTheron ThomasJustin Tranter

Best Music VideoThe Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping"Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For"Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Music FilmMoonage DaydreamHow I'm Feeling NowKendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers TourI Am Everything (Little Richard)Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)