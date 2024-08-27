National

2 workers killed, 1 injured in 'incident' at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta maintenance facility

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

ATLANTA — Two workers were killed and one was injured in an "incident" at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

Delta did not elaborate on Tuesday morning's incident, but the airline said it's "working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened."

The incident had no impact on airport operations, according to airport officials.

Delta added it's "heartbroken" and "grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery."

Police, fire and airport teams are at the scene, the mayor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!