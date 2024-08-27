2 workers killed, 1 injured in 'incident' at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta maintenance facility

ATLANTA — Two workers were killed and one was injured in an "incident" at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

Delta did not elaborate on Tuesday morning's incident, but the airline said it's "working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened."

The incident had no impact on airport operations, according to airport officials.

Delta added it's "heartbroken" and "grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, "I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery."

Police, fire and airport teams are at the scene, the mayor said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

