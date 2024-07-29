2 women killed, 5 people hurt in shooting during barbecue at upstate New York park; 'cowards' at large

NEW YORK — Two women were killed and five other people were hurt in a shooting at a barbecue in an upstate New York park, according to police.

Hundreds of people, including children, were in Rochester's Maplewood Park when rounds were fired from multiple weapons shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Rochester police said at a news conference.

The five people who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Tyasia Manning, 25, and Phylicia Council, 34, were killed in the shooting, police said.

Manning was a city employee who helped young people "become their best selves," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

"These were innocent victims," he said.

"As I looked at that crime scene last night, I saw a stroller, people's shoes. Our people, our residents, should be able to enjoy the summer in a park, period," Evans said. "But all too often, we have individuals in this community that are unmitigated cowards -- that are OK with shooting women. And two of those women lost their life."

"Maplewood Park is known for its beautiful views, beautiful events. ... It should not be remembered by being a place that is marred by violence," Evans said.

No arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information or video from the scene to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or email MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.

