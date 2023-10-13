2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Two off-duty officers were shot Thursday night at the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, it was reported.

CBS News in Philadelphia reported the shootings, citing police, and said the conditions of the hospitalized officers weren't immediately known.

The suspects fled in a black sport utility vehicle, the station said.

Fox29 reported that a massive police presence that included armored vehicles and SWAT teams gathered at the garage near Terminal D at around 11:30 p.m.

