2 New Jersey teens arrested in connection with alleged Halloween terror attack plot

(NEW YORK) -- Two New Jersey teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired Halloween attack in Michigan that the FBI announced it had thwarted last week, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The NYPD and FBI-Newark arrested Tomas Kaan Guzel, 19, before he could board a flight to Istanbul, the sources said.

A second 19-year-old, Milo Sedanet, was also arrested, according to sources.

Two other men, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, were arrested on Friday for their alleged roles in the plot, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

They allegedly "used online encrypted communications and social media applications to share extremist and ISIS-related materials," and allegedly used the term "pumpkin day" for their plans, according to the complaint.

According to sources, an NYPD undercover had been monitoring Guzel, who was allegedly in communication with those arrested in Michigan and others overseas. The group allegedly talked about an attack on the LGBTQ community in Detroit and about traveling to Syria to train with ISIS, sources said.

Guzel allegedly had planned to travel in two weeks to Turkey and onward to Syria from there, but it's believed he got spooked after last week's arrests and moved his flight up, sources said.

There were searches at his home in Montclair and also in Seattle as part of the investigation, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.