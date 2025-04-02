2 men face federal charges after woman, teen drown in alleged smuggling attempt

DALLAS, TEXAS — A woman and a teenager drowned during an alleged smuggling attempt after the driver of their vehicle drove into a canal while fleeing authorities following major flooding in Texas, authorities said.

Now, two men face federal charges in connection with their deaths, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

The DOJ said the incident occurred Friday morning in McAllen, which saw record rain bring severe flooding last week.

U.S. Border Patrol agents conducting surveillance spotted a white Ford F-150 that had "previously identified as being involved in alien smuggling," according to the federal complaint. The agents surveilled the vehicle and saw a "body swap of suspected illegal aliens" with a black Ford Explorer, according to the complaint.

Agents followed the Ford Explorer and approached the vehicle after it stopped at a low spot in a flooded road, according to the complaint.

The driver of the Ford Explorer -- identified by the DOJ as Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier, a 26-year-old Mexican national -- then fled and drove through the flooded area, according to the complaint.

The agents found the vehicle approximately half a mile away in a nearby canal, according to the complaint. The agents jumped into the canal and were able to rescue Baeza-Combaluzier and four migrants, including an undocumented Guatemalan and her 13-year-old son, according to the complaint.

Two other occupants of the vehicle drowned, the DOJ said. The rescued mother's 14-year-old son was found in the recovered vehicle, and the body of another woman was recovered from the canal, according to the complaint.

Baeza-Combaluzier and the alleged driver of the white Ford F-150 -- Vicente Garcia Jr., 18, of Roma, Texas -- have been charged in the smuggling deaths, the Justice Department said.

Baeza-Combaluzier was denied bail during a court appearance on Monday and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, court records show. ABC News has reached out to his public defender for comment and has not gotten a response.

Garcia is expected to make his initial appearance on Wednesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison or the possibility of a death sentence, prosecutors said.

