2 killed in crash of small plane near municipal airport east of Atlanta, authorities say

COVINGTON, Ga. — (AP) — Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff late Saturday from a small airport east of Atlanta, authorities said.

The Rockwell Commander with two people on board crashed near Covington Municipal Airport around 11:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“There was no further communication from the aircraft after takeoff,” police said in a statement.

Police said responding officers found the aircraft and the two victims in woods just north of the runway in Newton County, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.

Authorities were working to confirm the victims' identities.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.