2 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting at apparent afterparty in Los Angeles: Police

(LOS ANGELES) -- Two people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at an apparent afterparty in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers saw someone run into a location that appeared to be a party with about 50 to 60 people in attendance, Los Angeles Police Department commanding officer Letisia Ruiz said. One person was arrested for possession of a firearm, police said, and officers locked down the scene, cleared it and left for another call.

Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, police received a radio call for shots fired, and officers responded to the location again and found several people struck by gunfire, Ruiz said.

The eight gunshot victims were all adults, police said. One of the injured was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police have no suspect information and no motive, Ruiz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

