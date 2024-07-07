2 killed, 19 injured in Detroit block party shooting: Police

DETROIT — At least two people were killed and 19 others were injured when gunfire erupted early Sunday morning at a block party in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at approximately 2:25 a.m. during a block party on the city's east side near Wish Egan Field in the Mohican Regent neighborhood, police said.

Michigan State Police confirmed on X that two fatalities occurred and 19 others were injured in the shooting.

State police officials said they are assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation through its joint Homicide Task Force.

No suspects were in custody Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Details of the shooting, including motive, were not immediately released by officials.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers or contact Detroit police detectives.

Sunday's incident follows several recent shootings that have occurred at block parties.

On June 15, an 18-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl, at a block party on the east side of Detroit.

On June 1, four people were shot, two critically, at a late-night party outside a north Detroit home. Eight guns and 93 shell casings were recovered at the crime scene. Two of the weapons were found to be stolen, including the one equipped with a Glock switch, a small device that turns semiautomatic Glock handguns into fully-automatic weapons, police said.

A Detroit Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon that police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a news conference on Monday to update the community on the shooting.

"DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor," the police spokesperson told ABC affiliate station WXYZ in Detroit on Sunday.

