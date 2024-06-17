2 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Texas; police searching for suspect

Round Rock, Texas. — Police in Round Rock, Texas, have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration that left two dead and 14 others injured.

The incident happened on Saturday night when a fight broke out between two groups at the Old Settlers Park at about 11 p.m. local time, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said early Sunday. At about the same time, someone produced a gun and began to fire, Banks said, adding that multiple people were struck by gunfire.

Police said Sunday night in a post on X that they are looking for a suspect with a "thin build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, short dreadlocks, and wearing a white hoodie at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has put up a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, police said Sunday night.

The two people who were declared dead at the scene did not appear to have been part of the larger altercation, and it was unknown how many shooters there had been, Banks said.

Round Rock Police confirmed on Sunday that 14 victims were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

At least six people were transported to hospitals with "potentially serious" injuries, emergency response officials previously said. No details on the patients’ conditions were provided Sunday night.

Four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities, the Austin-Travis County EMS previously said.

The Juneteenth Festival, which was put on by a local nonprofit and the city government, included a free concert with a series of acts on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred near the vendor area of the concert stage, Banks said.

