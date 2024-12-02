2 Delta flight attendants fail breathalyzer in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — Two Delta flight attendants were removed from their flight after failing a breathalyzer test in Amsterdam, officials said.

The crew members were scheduled to fly to New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport when they failed the breathalyzer test on Friday, according to the airline and Dutch police.

Dutch police said airline personnel are not allowed to drink alcohol 10 hours before a flight. The police's Aviation Surveillance Team regularly conducts breathalyzers among airline crew.

One flight attendant was fined 1,900 euros for being seven times over the allowed alcohol limit and another attendant on the same flight was fined 275 euros, according to Dutch police.

"Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation," Delta Air Lines said in a statement. "The employees were removed from their scheduled duties, and the flight departed as scheduled."

A flight attendant from another airline was fined 1,800 euros for being 6.5 times over the limit.

ABC News' Felix Franz contributed to this report.

