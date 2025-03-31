National

2 dead in Miami bus shooting, according to police

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News
MIAMI — Two people are dead after Florida authorities alleged a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver pulled out a weapon and opened fire on a bus during a disturbance.

The shooting erupted just before 3 a.m., when a Miami-Dade Transit bus driver was involved in a disturbance with two male passengers aboard the bus, Officer Diana Delgado of the Miami Gardens Police Department said at a news conference Sunday.

During the disturbance, the bus driver pulled out a weapon and opened fire, shooting the men, according to Delgado.

The two passengers were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries, according to police.

ABC affiliate TV station WPLG reports both of the shooting victims were male.

It was unclear, according to authorities, whether the bus was moving at the time of the shooting or how many passengers were aboard the bus.

The driver is being detained by police, Delgado said Sunday.

