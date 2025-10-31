2 dead after heavy rain brings intense flooding to New York City

(NEW YORK) -- Two people died in flooded basements on Thursday after heavy rain overwhelmed streets and subway stations in New York City.

The New York Police Department confirmed the two deaths to ABC News.

A 39-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a flooded basement in Brooklyn, according to New York ABC station WABC. The FDNY Scuba Team recovered his body from the basement before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In a separate incident in Washington Heights in northern Manhattan, police said a 43-year-old man was found dead in a flooded boiler room, WABC reported.

Police are investigating both incidents.

More than 2 inches of rain fell in Brooklyn and Queens on Thursday, sparking flash flood warnings in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

Video captured submerged cars, flooded streets and water gushing into some subway stations.

The rain also struck Philadelphia, where a third death was reported. A woman was killed on Thursday when a tree fell on her car, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI,.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled in the U.S. amid Thursday's rainy weather, with New York City's three airports hit the hardest.

Thursday's rain and wind were not from Hurricane Melissa, which battered the Caribbean this week, but from an inland storm system moving throughout the Northeast. The storm was one of the factors keeping Melissa away from the U.S.

