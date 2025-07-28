2 dead after barge strikes sailboat from youth sailing program: Officials

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) -- Two people participating in a youth sailing program are dead after a barge struck their sailboat in Miami Beach midday Monday, officials said.

The sailboat capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

All six people on the sailboat -- an adult and five children -- were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two people were pronounced dead at the hospital and one is "currently unresponsive," the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said. It did not release further details, including ages, on the victims.

A counselor and children between the ages of 8 and 12 were on the sailboat, authorities said.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident involved members of its youth sailing program.

"At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts," the Miami Yacht Club said in a statement. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully."

The two-vessel collision prompted a large emergency response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident remains under investigation. The FWC said its officers are assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

