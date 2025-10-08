2 arrested, 2 at large in burglary of Saints player Cam Jordan's home

(NEW ORLEANS) -- Two suspects have been arrested and two more are at large in connection with a burglary at the home of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

The four suspects allegedly broke in through a back door while the house was empty on Sept. 14 -- the day of a Saints home game, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

Jordan spoke out about the break-in on social media on Tuesday, saying, "Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe."

It appears no one else was targeted; the suspects, who are from the Atlanta area, drove back to Georgia right after the burglary, Lopinto said at a news conference.

Two men -- Donald Robinson, 28, and Jadon Brown, 19 -- were arrested after being identified within 24 hours of the break-in, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are still searching for the two other suspects, identified as Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges have not been finalized but will likely include simple burglary and possession of stolen property, the sheriff said. The FBI is working with local officials on the case and federal charges are possible, the sheriff added.

Some of the property has been recovered, but Lopinto didn’t disclose what was stolen.

It is not clear if the suspects are linked to other burglaries, the sheriff added.

The Saints lost the Sept. 14 home game to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21.

Jordan, who has played his entire 15-year career for the Saints, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has 124 career sacks, second-most among active players.

This is the latest in a string of burglaries targeting professional athletes. Other victims of break-ins include Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.