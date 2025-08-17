2 Americans drown in a 3-hour span at same Bahamas resort: Police

(NEW YORK) -- Two Americans have died from apparent drownings in separate incidents on the same day at the same Bahamas resort, officials said on Sunday.

The drownings occurred at Celebration Key, a new $600 million private resort for guests of Carnival Cruise Line that opened in July, authorities said.

"Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday -- one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

One of the drowning victims was a passenger on the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras and the other was a passenger aboard the Carnival Elation, according to the cruise line. Both victims had been traveling with their families, according to Carnival.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance," the Carnival statement said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed to ABC News that it's leading the investigations into both deaths.

Just before noon on Friday, a 79-year-old man became unresponsive while snorkeling off one of the Celebration Key beaches, according to a police statement.

"A lifeguard assisted him from the water and CPR was administered, but to no avail. The male who is reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors," according to the police statement.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a 74-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in a swimming pool at the resort, according to police.

A lifeguard pulled the woman from the waters and performed CPR, but could not revive her.

"As a result, the female who was reported to be an American national was pronounced deceased by a medical doctors," according to the police statement.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed to determine the exact causes of death, according to police. The names of the tourists were not immediately released.

Elsewhere, a 63-year-old American was attacked by a shark around 1 p.m. on Saturday while spearfishing off Big Grand Cay in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police force. The man, whose name was not released, was treated at a local clinic for what police described as "severe injuries" and was airlifted to the United States for additional treatment, according to police.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.