19 fatalities in Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa, death toll expected to rise

(NEW YORK) -- Nineteen people are confirmed dead in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa tore through the island as a Category 5 hurricane this week -- and that death toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Dana Morris Dixon said there are credible reports of several other fatalities, but they won't be counted in the official death toll until the bodies are retrieved.

"We are at 19 confirmed, but we do expect that that number will change today," she said on Friday.

Melissa ripped across Jamaica with torrential rain and rough winds after making landfall on Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

Thirteen cargo relief flights arrived on Thursday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and more than 20 additional cargo flights are expected to arrive on Friday, according to Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz.

Eight to 10 U.S. government helicopters that are capable of airlifting patients are also on the way, he said.

"The relief and the support we have gotten is overwhelming. And we thank our partners all across the world," Vaz said.

As Jamaicans start their recovery, many remain in the dark.

Jamaica Public Service, the nation's electric utility, reported that 462,000 customers -- about 66% of customers -- remained without power Friday morning.

