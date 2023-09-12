170 pounds of cocaine worth more than $2 million discovered in man's house

NEW YORK — A 54-year-old man has been arrested after police said they searched his home and found approximately 170 lbs. of cocaine.

The discovery occurred early on Saturday morning when authorities from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in LaPlace, Louisiana -- approximately 30 miles west of New Orleans -- began an investigation at the LaPlace home.

“On Saturday, September 9, 2023, officers began an investigation at the LaPlace home. During the course of the investigation, packages of cocaine were discovered,” read a statement from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office released on Monday. “About 77 kilos of cocaine with a street value of about $2 million were confiscated.”

It is unclear where the suspect in the case was at the time of the police investigation, but authorities confirmed that a 54-year-old man was arrested early on Monday morning in regard to the cocaine discovered at the property.

The unnamed male was charged with possession and intent to distribute, a felony in the state of Louisiana, and is now being held in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

