14-year-old suspect in Georgia shooting had affinity for mass shooters: Sources

WINDER, Ga. — The teenager suspected in the shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday that left four dead had an apparent affinity for mass shooters, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Investigators are currently scouring social media posts that mention prior mass shootings and those who carried them out from accounts associated with the suspect, who officials previously identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, the sources said.

Over a year before Wednesday's incident -- back in May 2023 -- the FBI reached out to the local authorities at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after a Discord user alerted the Bureau about a possible threat of a shooting at a middle school.

The 2023 FBI tip about online threats that were traced to Colt Gray included a user profile written in Russian, sources said. Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that the translation of the Russian letters spells out the name Lanza, referring to Adam Lanza, the mass shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The 2023 documents released Thursday reflect how Colt Gray's father, Colin Gray, was very concerned about his son being "picked on" and "ridiculed" day after day at school.

Gray said that was why he repeatedly visited his son's school in 2023.

When the deputy spoke with Colt Gray, the then-13-year-old told the officer that he had a Discord account but had deleted it months earlier, before they moved to a new home.

"I promise I would never say something [like that]," Colt Gray said of the reported school shooting threat, according to a transcript of his interview with the officer.

The officer then told Colt, "I gotta take you at your word, and I hope you’re being honest with me."

"Oh yes, sir," Colt responded.

According to the 2023 interview, his father Colt Gray told the deputy that the family -- and Colt Gray in particular -- were going through a hard time, with Colt Gray's mother moving away with two of Colt's younger siblings after the whole family was evicted from their home.

On Thursday, in a brief exchange ABC News had with Annie Brown, the aunt of Colt Gray, she said that her nephew was "begging for help from everybody around him."

Colt Gray's maternal grandfather, Charles Polhamus, told ABC's Vera Drymon on Thursday that he believes the teenager's father, Colin Gray, bears some responsibility.

"I put the blame where it belongs. His father should be convicted as well," he said.

Colin Gray was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He is currently in custody, and no information on a court date was immediately available.

Colt Gray was taken into custody on Wednesday at the school. He was charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges expected, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He will be in court on Friday.

ABC News couldn't immediately determine if Colt or Colin Gray had legal representation.

