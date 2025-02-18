14 dead from storm in Kentucky as the region braces for another storm

NEW YORK — The death toll in Kentucky has risen to 14 from a devastating storm that battered the state this weekend as residents brace for up to 6 inches of snow from a new storm.

"This isn’t just a number -- these are Kentuckians who will be missed by their families and loved ones," Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media. "Please pray for our commonwealth and our neighbors who have lost people they love."

Over 1,000 people have been rescued across the state, the governor said. In Louisville, crews have conducted over 30 rescues in the flash flooding, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

One storm-related death was also reported in Georgia.

The storm dumped over 8 inches of rain in Kentucky and Tennessee, and 5 inches of rain in Virginia.

Next storm

At least 25 states from Montana to Texas to Delaware are now under snow and ice alerts as a new storm moves east.

On Tuesday, heavy snow is falling in Kansas and Missouri while an ice and snow mix is falling as far south as Oklahoma and Texas.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could get up to 2 inches of a sleet and snow mix while Little Rock, Arkansas, could get up to 3 inches of ice and snow.

A freezing drizzle might reach the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday night, the winter storm will spread to Kentucky and Tennessee, where residents are still recovering from this weekend’s devastating flooding.

Louisville could see up to 6 inches of snow while Memphis and Nashville could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will move into the Appalachians and the East Coast. Winter storm alerts were issued in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, where 1 to 6 inches of snow and ice could fall on Wednesday.

The storm will spare the busy Interstate 95 corridor. Light snow is possible in D.C. on Wednesday but no major accumulation is expected.

Record cold

Dozens of record low temperatures are forecast this week from the Plains to the South.

Temperatures fell to the negative 30s Tuesday morning in the northern Plains.

The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- could plunge to as low as the minus 50s or 60s in the Heartland.

Later this week, the cold air will move south.

By Thursday morning, Dallas could reach a record low temperature of 15 degrees and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, could fall to 25 degrees.

