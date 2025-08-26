14 arrested in largest Home Depot theft ring ever, officials say

(VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.) -- Authorities in Southern California announced Tuesday the arrest of 14 people accused of running what they called the largest organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot in the company's history, with nine facing felony charges.

The suspects are allegedly linked to 600 thefts at 71 different Home Depots, with losses exceeding $10 million across multiple Southern California counties, officials said.

"They basically had been able to pull off over 600 different thefts from Home Depots in the surrounding counties," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "They must have thought life was grand. They've been making millions of dollars, didn't look like anyone was going to stop them."

Police say David Ahl, who a ran a storefront called ARIA Wholesale in Tarzana, was at the center of the operation. Ahl faces 48 felony counts including conspiracy, organized retail theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, and money laundering, authorities said.

He remains in custody at Ventura County jail with bail set at $500,000 and faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted. Attorney information for Ahl was not immediately available.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said Ahl's "boosters" would systematically steal expensive electrical components like breakers, dimmers, and switches, sometimes hitting every Home Depot in Ventura County in a single day. The stolen goods were then allegedly delivered to Ahl's business or home in trash bags or Home Depot boxes.

The investigation also led to the arrest of Ahl's brother-in-law, who allegedly sold stolen merchandise through eBay. Ahl's ex-wife and her boyfriend were accused of running a "nearly identical" fencing operation.

During searches, investigators seized an estimated $3.7 million in Home Depot property and $800,000 in what they described as "dirty money" from alleged money laundering operations.

Surveillance footage shown by officials captured suspects in action, including one who allegedly climbed around security measures when Home Depot placed high-value items behind cages and on higher shelves.

"This wasn't shoplifting. It was a criminal enterprise that allegedly stole millions of dollars, and it was finally stopped here in Ventura County," Erik Nasarenko, the county's district attorney, said in a press conference Tuesday.

Home Depot Regional Asset Protection Manager Darlene Hermosillo emphasized that organized retail crime affects more than just profits.

"It's about protecting the well-being and safety of our customers, our associates and the communities in which we serve," she said in a press conference Tuesday.

The investigation was funded through a state grant program targeting organized retail theft. All defendants remain in custody with bail set between $250,000 and $500,000.

