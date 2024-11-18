National

11-year-old among 3 arrested in string of armed robberies: Seattle police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

SEATTLE — An 11-year-old is among three suspects who've been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies at convenience stores and gas stations in the Seattle area, police said.

The 11-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old are accused of four robberies committed within two hours early Friday morning and a fifth robbery Friday night, Seattle police said.

The suspects, who wore face masks and were armed with guns, demanded merchandise and cash before fleeing in stolen cars, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

After the fifth robbery on Friday night, the suspects led several law enforcement agencies on a car chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions, police said.

The suspects eventually stopped the car and fled on foot, and were then taken into custody without incident, police said Saturday.

The adults were booked into King County Jail and the 11-year-old was taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, police said.

No guns have been recovered, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!