10 men at large after escape from New Orleans jail, considered armed and dangerous: Sheriff's office

NEW ORLEANS — Eleven adult men escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office warned.

One of the inmates, Kendall Myles, has been apprehended in the French Quarter, a tourist hot spot less than 3 miles from the Orleans Justice Center, the Louisiana State Police said.

Ten remain at large, including Gary Price, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

The men were unaccounted for during a routine headcount at the Orleans Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters.

Hutson asked the public to remain alert, adding the sheriff's department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement on a "full-scale search operation."

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a "group of people" believed to be victims of the inmates were immediately removed from their homes and "taken to safety." She appealed to witnesses of the inmates' crimes to do the same.

Kirkpatrick said its "more than likely" the inmates had help and have changed out of their jail clothes.

"We don’t want panic, but we do want people to be mindful," she told reporters.

The sheriff called the escape "very serious and unacceptable."

"We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures," the sheriff said.

Anyone who helped the inmates escape will be held accountable, the sheriff vowed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

