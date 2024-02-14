1 dead, at least 10 hurt in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: 'Tragedy'

KANSAS CITY — (KANSAS CITY) -- One person is dead and 10 to 15 people are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, officials said.

The exact number of gunshot victims was not immediately clear, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said, calling the shooting a "tragedy."

Two suspects have been taken into custody, she said.

Three victims are in critical condition and five are in serious condition, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, according to Kansas City police.

About 1 million paradegoers were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Paradegoer Arnold Sauther said when the rally ended the Chiefs went into Union Station, and fans followed the players to get autographs.

"Then, all of a sudden they all started running out, and you see all these policemen come running in there -- and you knew something happened in the station," Sauther told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

"We see people running and we hear gunshots and we take off running. And we look over and there's a guy next to us on the ground," witness Jennifer Wilbers told KMBC.

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson told KMBC that the Chiefs players and their families are safe.

Players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill and guard Trey Smith, are speaking out on social media.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

"People started crashing forward, everybody started running, there was screaming," another woman told KMBC. "We didn't know what was happening, but in this day and age when people run, you run."

"We went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors and we prayed," she said.

"There was yelling and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she said. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

The police chief said 800 law enforcement officers were at the parade and rally.

"I am angry," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab, Meredith Deliso and Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

