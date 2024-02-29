1 dead, 6 others shot in Orlando shooting: Police

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and six others have suffered gunshot injuries stemming from a disagreement over when a vehicle was to be returned, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between two groups in Orlando, Florida, police said.

The six injured victims were transferred to the hospital and are now in stable condition and are expected to survive, according to Orlando Police.

Police have identified the deceased as 21-year-old James Jerry Dawn William III.

The incident began with a confrontation between two groups at around 3 p.m. the day of the shooting, in the same location, when officers received a call over an alleged assault with weapons, according to Orlando Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was reported that a disagreement occurred stemming from a vehicle not being returned by a mutually agreed-upon date. One of the individuals involved in the incident wanted to seek a prosecution over the alleged assault, but the suspect was not located, police said.

A trespass warning was issued for one of the individuals involved in the disagreement, according to police. Police suspect that one of the parties was involved in the shooting that occurred at 11 p.m. that night.

Officers from the Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando Wednesday night in reference to several shots fired and, upon arrival, located multiple victims, including one dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said they are still in the process of sorting out the role of those injured in the shooting and identifying the suspects.

