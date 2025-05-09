1 boy killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; 2 classmates arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. — One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing outside their Southern California high school, and two of their classmates have been arrested, authorities said.

The students were attacked during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, according to school officials and police in Santa Ana, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said. He was identified later in the week by the Orange County coroner as Armando Morales.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department later identified the boys as brothers.

The attack appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said Wednesday that police were searching for the two unidentified suspects. On Thursday, police said the suspects -- a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy -- were identified and turned themselves in.

"Based on interviews with the parents, witness statements, and other video surveillance, both suspects were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder and attempted murder," Garcia told reporters.

The unidentified boys were taken to Juvenile Hall and booked for murder and attempted murder, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday," the district added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.