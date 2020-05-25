Listen Live
Coronavirus:

What You Need to Know

National Govt & Politics
Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states
Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states

Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states
Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday, May 22, 20202 in Rolling Meadows, Ill. The test is self-administered by the person being tested, and the test kits are passed through the partially-opened car window. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP)

By: The Associated Press
Published:
Updated:
WASHINGTON -  The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens.

The plan, which was delivered Sunday to members of Congress, drew harsh criticism Monday from Democrats. In a joint letter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. and Washington Sen. Patty Murray said the administration “still does not have a serious plan for increasing testing to stop the spread of the virus.”

The report comes as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic is approaching 100,000. President Donald Trump, who has been eager to revive the economy by loosening coronavirus-related restrictions, vowed Monday, “Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights.”

The 81-page document from the Department of Health and Human Services says, “State plans must establish a robust testing program that ensures adequacy of COVID-19 testing, including tests for contact tracing, and surveillance of asymptomatic persons to determine community spread.”

It says the federal government will “ensure that States have the collection supplies that they need through December 2020.” To that end, the administration plans to acquire and distribute 100 million swabs and 100 million tubes of viral transport media.

The HHS document, which The Washington Post first reported, recommends that all states “have an objective of testing a minimum of 2 percent of their population in May and June.”

The Democratic lawmakers, who released the HHS report along with their joint letter, said it “confirms that President Trump’s national testing strategy is to deny the truth that there aren’t enough tests and supplies, reject responsibility and dump the burden onto the states.”

“The Trump Administration still does not take any responsibility for ramping up our nation’s testing capacity, instead pushing the burden onto the states — forcing states to compete with each other to procure vital supplies to administer tests from the private market,” the lawmakers wrote.

They also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on the $3 trillion virus release package passed earlier this month by the House, saying it would “deliver a clear strategy and $75 billion for the testing and contact tracing necessary to stop the spread of this vicious virus.”

  • Severe weather triggers storm warnings in NE Oklahoma
  • Storms move into Green Country
    Storms move into Green Country
    The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for Wagoner County until 6:45pm. Meteorologists expect storms across much of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas as the atmosphere tries to recover from the morning precipitation. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and also an isolated tornado threat will be possible. In addition, heavy rainfall with the potential for flash and river flooding will also be possible. A tornado warning was issued for Mayes County until 7:15pm. Tune to 102.3 KRMG for updates.
  • Experienced fisherman vanishes from creek
    Experienced fisherman vanishes from creek
    A fisherman in Nowata County is missing.  Undersheriff Sandy Hadley says Ron Baker is from Chelsea and is 84-years old. Baker was in a 14-foot blue boat and has been missing since May 22nd. Undersheriff Hadley says Baker has fished at Big Creek a lot over the years.  Several law enforcement agencies have joined forces in the search.
  • Mother arrested as police search for missing children
    Mother arrested as police search for missing children
    Tulsa police arrested a mother after telling them the children don’t matter. Police say Donisha Willis refused to talk to them after Miracle Lashay Crook, 3, and Tony Demone Crook, 2, vanished on Friday. The children were last seen near 21st and S. 101st E. Ave. Willis was arrested for child neglect. Police say she kicked an officer in the groin during her arrest. Chief Wendell Franklin says they have exhausted every lead and need the public’s help. If anyone has any information, call (918) 596-9222.
  • U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    The White House on Sunday added Brazil to the list of nations where foreign nationals are not allowed entry into the United States, in another bid to use travel restrictions to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. 'As of May 23, 2020, Brazil had 310,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world,' said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.  'Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,' she added. The new rules apply not only to Brazilians, but also any other non-U.S. citizen who has been in the South American nation. The changes will take place late this week. The decision comes as the virus outbreak has been spreading in Brazil, which is now seen as the third worst in the world, behind the U.S. and Russia. Last week, President Trump had hinted at such a move. 'I don't want people coming in here and infecting our people,' the President told reporters when asked about a possible move to slow travel with Brazil. 'Brazil is having some trouble. No question about it,' Mr. Trump added on May 19. The designation of Brazil adds that nation to a list of travel restrictions because of the Coronavirus which includes the United Kingdom, most countries in mainland Europe, and China.
  • Trump demands states let churches re-open immediately
    Trump demands states let churches re-open immediately
    Pressing states to swiftly drop their restrictions related to the Coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that houses of worship were 'essential' to communities, calling on governors to immediately allow religious gatherings this weekend, ending weeks of restrictions due to the threat of the Coronavirus. In a hastily called statement in the White House Briefing Room, the President said religious services are needed to 'help hold our society together.' 'Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life,' President Trump told reporters.  'We want our places of faith, our synagogues, we want them open,' Mr. Trump declared. “Today I am identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques - as essential places that provide essential services,” the President told reporters. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship,” Mr. Trump added. GOP lawmakers in Congress praised the President's call. 'This is the correct decision,' said Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX), 'churches and other houses of worship are an important part of the fabric of American life.' 'Churches and other houses of worship are an essential part of any free and healthy democracy,' said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). But churches and religious meetings have been a stubborn source of Coronavirus infections all across the nation, prompting states to bar such gatherings. Earlier this month on Mother's Day, a church in northern California defied authorities and held a gathering for 180 people.  The next day, one attendee tested positive for the virus. In another California case, several people came down with the virus, after working as part of skeleton crew to live stream Mother's Day church services.
  • Trump presses for relaxed virus restrictions on churches
    Trump presses for relaxed virus restrictions on churches
    Pushing on states to loosen Coronavirus limits on business, schools, and restaurants, President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated warnings from his administration about re-opening churches, accusing Democratic Governors of standing in the way of religious liberty. 'One of the other things I want to do is get the churches open,' the President told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before going to Michigan. 'The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of Democrat Governors,' President Trump said. 'I want to get our churches open.' The President's remarks amplified growing calls among Republicans for virus restrictions to be dropped on churches, part of a broader GOP argument against Democrats over how the Coronavirus has been dealt with. Mr. Trump's comments also come as the Centers for Disease has yet to issue guidelines about how churches should deal with the Coronavirus re-opening, amid press reports that the White House has rejected the idea of limits on church activities. The President's statement to reporters came two days after the Justice Department warned the state of California its Coronavirus rules might be discriminating against churches. 'Simply put, there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights,' read part of a three page letter from the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division. But even with highly restricted church operations in California, there have been Coronavirus infections. In northern California, a Mother's Day church service earlier this month - live streamed to parishioners by a skeleton crew at a church - resulted in three people being infected by the Coronavirus. And in another Mother's Day church service - this time a gathering of some 180 people north of Sacramento - one person who attended tested positive for the virus the next day. Earlier this week, the CDC issued a review of a Coronavirus cluster outbreak at a church in Arkansas, where the pastor and his wife seemingly spurred dozens of cases, which also spread to the larger community. Of the 92 people who attended church events with those two, at least 35 were infected, and three ended up dying. 'Churches should open when it is safe to do so,' wrote Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest, and editor of America Magazine. 'Churches should open when public health officials, who know more about epidemiology than church leaders do, conclude that it is safe to do so,' Martin wrote, responding to President Trump's remarks on Thursday.
  • Trump may head to Florida for SpaceX manned test flight on May 27
    Trump may head to Florida for SpaceX manned test flight on May 27
    While NASA officials have urged the public not to mass near the Kennedy Space Center for next week's manned test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft because of Coronavirus concerns, President Donald Trump indicated Thursday he may be ready for a VIP visit. 'I'm thinking about going, that will be next week, to the rocket launch,' the President told reporters before leaving for a day trip to Michigan. The test flight, which would be the first manned space flight launched from the U.S. in almost nine years, is set for May 27. Mr. Trump playfully jabbed at reporters about a possible visit to the launch. 'I hope you're all going to join me. I'd like to put you on the rocket, get rid of you for a while,' the President said. A possible trip to Florida next week comes as President Trump presses states to drop their Coronavirus restrictions, and allow shuttered businesses to re-open. Mr. Trump has been traveling more frequently in recent weeks, going to Michigan on Thursday, Pennsylvania last week, and Arizona earlier this month. The White House has indicated Mr. Trump will go to Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. But that does not mean local political dignitaries will be on hand. President Trump also indicated on Thursday that the meeting of the G7 nations would be held next month despite the virus, possibly split between Washington and Camp David.
  • Supreme Court holds off immediate release of Mueller grand jury materials
    Supreme Court holds off immediate release of Mueller grand jury materials
    The U.S. Supreme Court edged closer to possible oral arguments on whether secret grand jury materials gathered during the Russia investigation should be shared with committees in Congress, putting on hold an order from lower courts for the feds to turn over those materials. In an order issued Wednesday afternoon, the Justices invited the feds to ask the High Court to accept the case for review, giving the Justice Department a June 1 deadline to submit a writ of certiorari. If the Justices were to accept the case, arguments would not take place until the fall, possibly right around the November elections. In March, a three judge panel of the D.C. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Democrats in Congress, saying lawmakers have the right to go through the materials gathered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators. 'Because the Department of Justice is simply the custodian of the grand jury materials at issue however, the instant case is unlike inter-branch disputes where Congress issued subpoenas and directed Executive Branch officials to testify and produce their relevant documents,' wrote Judge Judith Rogers in the 2-1 decision.
