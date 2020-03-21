Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
AP Exclusive: 1st fed inmate tests positive for coronavirus
Close

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
FILE- This Jan. 8, 2017 file photo shows the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The federal Bureau of Prisons announced on Saturday, March 20, 2020, that an inmate at the federal jail has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal prison system. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

By: Associated Press
Published:
Updated:
WASHINGTON -  An inmate at a federal jail in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal prison system.

The inmate, who is housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, complained of chest pains on Thursday, a few days after he arrived at the facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press. He was taken to a local hospital and was tested for COVID-19, officials said.

The inmate was discharged from the hospital on Friday and returned to the jail, where he was immediately placed in isolation, the agency said. The Bureau of Prisons learned Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate remained isolated away from other prisoners on Saturday, but medical and psychiatric staff were visiting him routinely, officials said.

The confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the system by the BOP comes as jails and prisons across the country are taking precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Health officials have been warning for more than a decade about the dangers of outbreaks in jails and prisons, which are ideal environments for viruses: Inmates share small cells with total strangers, use toilets just a few feet from their beds, and are herded into day rooms where they spend hours at a time together.

There have been two positive cases among BOP staff members: an employee who works at an administrative office in Grand Prairie, Texas, and another employee who works in Leavenworth, Kansas, but who officials said did not have contact with inmates since becoming symptomatic.

The Bureau of Prisons has temporarily halted visitation at all 122 federal correction facilities across the U.S., including both social and legal visitation, though officials have said some exceptions could be made for legal visits.

Officials said staffers at the Metropolitan Detention Center would continue to monitor the inmate and they were working to trace who he had contact with, as well as sanitizing “affected areas.” Other inmates who were housed with the man are also being quarantined, along with staff members who may have had contact with him.

Every staff member and contractor entering the Metropolitan Detention Center is subject to an enhanced medical screening, including having their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer and are asked a series of questions to screen for coronavirus risk factors, a Bureau of Prisons official wrote in a letter to the chief judge in the Southern District of New York earlier this week.

The agency said inmates at the lockup are free to walk about their housing units and use common areas but may also choose to “remain in their cells to self-seclude.” But officials said they were not going to isolate inmates who may be considered to be “at risk” because there were too many of them to isolate them on one or two units, according to the letter.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and even death.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jim Mustian in New York contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

  Cain's Ballroom to host live streaming benefit concert
    Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom, Horton Records and Live from Cain's will join forces to host a live streaming benefit concert next Friday night. Complete Coverage: Coronavirus Pandemic The show feature a large collection of Oklahoma musicians and will benefit the Red Dirt Relief Fund, an organization providing financial support to musicians in need. Red Dirt Relief Fund offers emergency grants to Oklahoma musicians Performers include Paul Benjaman, Paddy Ryan, Aaron Boehler, Jacob Tovar, Roots Country, Jesse Aycock, Roger Ray, Briana Wright and more to be announced.  Oklahoma bands play live streaming concerts from Tulsa bar The show will start March 27 at 7 p.m. on the Cain's Ballroom Facebook page.
  Man shot by Tulsa police after trying to drive off with officer inside car 
    A man was shot in the arm early Saturday after he was trying to drive off while a police officer was inside his car, Tulsa police said.  Police say they responded to report of a man, who was identified as Michael Devon Delaney, 36, sitting in a vehicle with its lights on near 2800 S. Pittsburg Ave around 1 a.m. Saturday.  When police tried to talk Delaney, they saw what they thought was a gun in the passenger compartment, Tulsa police said.  Police were trying to get Delaney out of the car and when officers tried to remove him, he accelerated while the officer was partially in the vehicle, Tulsa police said.  The officer shot at the suspect and struck Delaney in the arm. Delaney still managed to drive away and then ran into a neighborhood. He was later located and taken into custody.  Police said Delaney’s wound was not life threatening and was booked into the Tulsa County jail.  He faces assault and weapons charges. 
  Albany becomes unlikely Coronavirus hot spot in Georgia
    Leaders of the Georgia town of Albany and surrounding Dougherty County declared a two week Shelter-in-Place order on Friday, desperately trying to stem an outbreak of the Coronavirus, as state and federal health officials converged on southwest Georgia in search of answers in a small county which has already suffered six deaths from the virus. Well off the interstate some 180 miles south-southwest of Atlanta, Albany's struggles with the Coronavirus stick out like a sore thumb on the state's map, as small towns in the region like Americus and Sylvester reported their first cases of the virus on Friday. 'We urgently need people to pay attention to the experts and follow their guidance to avoid crowds and close contact with others, said Dr. Steven Kitchen, the Chief Medical Officer of the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Health investigators will first check on infections centered in that hospital system, along with its long term care facilities. Hospital officials also warned that some who may have the virus - have been refusing to stay away from other people in the community. 'We continue to call and check on people recovering at home and those waiting on test results who have been instructed to self-isolate, and we’re hearing that some them are not following the proper isolation protocol,' Kitchen added. As of Friday, there were 57 positive tests for the Coronavirus coming from people treated in health facilities operated by Phoebe in southwest Georgia. Those numbers could rise as additional test results come in. Like much larger cities and metropolitan areas around the nation, Albany and Daugherty County, Georgia have ordered restaurants to stop regular inside service, urging most businesses to temporarily close, like bars and gyms. 'The intent of this Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible,' city and county leaders declared. It was not immediately clear how the virus had been brought to Albany, but officials had floated the idea that funerals for two people who died earlier this week may have further spread the Coronavirus. 'I will continue to assist in providing necessary resources to all those who have been affected,' said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA), as state leaders grappled with the fallout from the virus.
  Asked to reassure Americans about virus, Trump lashes out at reporters
    For a second straight day in the White House Briefing Room, President Donald Trump ridiculed reporters for their questions about the Coronavirus, as he argued his administration was doing all it can to confront what he has described as an 'invisible enemy.' 'We haven't been given the credit we deserve,' the President said, near the end of an at times combative 90 minute briefing. After explaining why he was hopeful that a drug used to combat malaria might be successful in dealing with the Coronavirus, Mr. Trump lost his cool after a follow up question from Peter Alexander of NBC. 'What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared? Alexander asked, in what seemed to be a softball question for the President. 'I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say,' President Trump responded. 'I think it's a very nasty question.' Later on in the briefing, Alexander asked the exact same question of Vice President Mike Pence. 'What do you say to Americans right now who are watching right now and scared?' 'I would not say, do not be afraid, be vigilant,' the Vice President said, handling the question without taking any jabs at reporters in the Briefing Room. In real time before reporters, and a national viewing audience, the President talked up the use of the malaria drug chloroquine as a possible way to address to the Coronavirus - only to then hear Dr. Anthony Fauci say the evidence that it could be of help was only anecdotal. Fauci said there was no scientific evidence that chloroquine could fight a virus like SARS; the President then said it could be a 'game changer.' Pressed by reporters about a lack of Coronavirus tests - which several Governors complained about during a conference call with the President on Thursday - President Trump repeatedly talked instead about not testing all Americans, before finally rejecting the premise of the question. 'There are Americans who say they have symptoms and they can't get a test,' one reporter said, the questions coming two weeks after the President said at the CDC that anyone who wants a test, can get a test. 'I'm not hearing it,' Mr. Trump responded, blaming testing troubles on the Obama Administration, and jabbing at the reporter for asking the question. Once again, Fauci had a different take. 'That is a reality that is happening now,' Fauci said of the inability of some with symptoms to get tests. 'Is it the same as a few weeks ago? Absolutely not.'  The President also went round and round with reporters on his move to invoke the Defense Production Act, in order to get major American industries to help produce needed medical items like ventilators. Mr. Trump invoked the law earlier this week, but seemed to indicate he was waiting to use it, and then tussled with reporters about whether he had, and what it would produce. The President also announced the U.S. was shutting down the southern border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade between the two nations.
  Coronavirus: Truck drivers work nonstop to deliver supplies
    The trucking industry is needed now more than ever. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical supplies, paper products and food are in high demand. Hospitals are working around the clock to care for those who are sick and grocery stores can’t restock their shelves fast enough. Truckers are driving across state lines, fighting traffic and various weather conditions carrying vital supplies to keep America going. “If we slow down, the world stops,” Patrick McGuigan, a long haul truck driver based in Florida, told WJAX. “Before all this, it was just a job to me.” For the last month, McGuigan has been driving across the country nonstop carrying tons of food so grocery stores can restock their shelves, and medical supplies for hospitals and doctors’ offices. “We are working around the clock through this, and it’s real rough,' McGuigan told WJAX. 'A lot of people don’t really look at the trucking industry and how important it is to this nation.” But truck drivers are needed now more than ever. McGuigan said, “Without us, they don’t get their supplies.” He told WJAX the industry has never been busier since the COVID-19 outbreak began. “Just within the last two weeks, I’ve seen more trucks on the interstate than I’ve seen in my whole career.” Long haul truckers are driving 11 hours straight, sometimes more, bringing crucial supplies to areas that desperately need it -- only to sleep 10 hours and do it all over again. It’s relentless, but McGuigan said he and others won’t stop. “We’ve got your back and bear with us,' McGuigan said. 'We’re working hard, we’re going to get it there.”
Washington Insider

  Republicans press for fast action on Coronavirus stimulus measure
    Republicans press for fast action on Coronavirus stimulus measure
    Senate Republicans vowed on Thursday to work through the weekend to approve a sweeping plan to boost the economy in the face of massive losses tied to the Coronavirus outbreak, as GOP leaders proposed direct payments to American families mixed with tax breaks for businesses and billions of dollars in emergency loans for the airline industry. 'This legislation is a significant next step,' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 'And the Senate is not going anywhere until we take action.' The GOP plan includes small business 'interruption loans,' direct payments to Americans - which are labeled 2020 'recovery rebates,' delays in employer payroll tax payments, estimated business tax payments, a variety of tax changes, a suspension of certain aviation taxes, and much more - all crammed into 247 page bill unveiled on Thursday afternoon. 'The time to act is now,' said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA).  'The economic uncertainty and potential global impact we are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic are unprecedented,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Of most interest were the details of the GOP plan for one-time payments from Uncle Sam, all designed to immediately put money into the pockets of Americans. The checks would start at $1,200 for an individual - $2,400 for a couple. Those figures would begin to be reduced at income levels of $75,000 / $150,000 - and phase out entirely by $99,000 / $198,000. Your eligibility for a check would be determined not by your adjusted gross income in 2019, but instead in 2018. Here is how it was described in language released on Thursday by Senate Republicans: The Republican plan was to push ahead with this package - which was expected to cost around $1 trillion - and hold a Senate vote at some point this weekend, or early next week. Democrats were not on board, as they have their own set of legislative wish list items, including expanded unemployment insurance, extra Medicaid health resources for the states, an expansion of paid sick and family leave benefits, and more. Democratic leaders also made clear that if the federal government is going to help the airlines, cruise lines, hotel industry, and others - then those companies will have to accept some greater regulations in the future. 'To earn Democratic support in the Congress, any economic stimulus proposal must include new, strong and strict provisions that prioritize and protect workers, such as banning the recipient companies from buying back stock, rewarding executives, and laying off workers,' Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a joint statement. While Republicans talked about moving this bill at 'warp speed' through the Congress, that seemed unlikely. 'We are beginning to review Senator McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,' Schumer and Pelosi said on Thursday night.
  State Department urges Americans to stop all international travel
    State Department urges Americans to stop all international travel
    Amid the growing spread globally of the Coronavirus, the State Department on Thursday issued a dire warning to U.S. citizens, telling them to cease all international travel and return home as soon as possible, or face the chance that they would have to remain overseas for an extended period. 'In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,' the State Department said in an unusual 'Level 4' travel warning.  'U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel,' the State Department recommended. Some Americans who are overseas are already having a difficult time returning to the United States because of canceled flights. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the military was trying to help some who had marooned in South America, as the State Department flatly sent the message that if Americans don't return now - they may be out of luck for some time. “If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe,” the travel warning stated. U.S. airlines have already started to drastically cut back on their international service, scrambling travel plans for thousands. For example, American Airlines already announced it would reduce international service by 75 percent.
  Trump open to U.S. taking stake in companies which accept loans
    Trump open to U.S. taking stake in companies which accept loans
    As talks continue on a massive economic stimulus package to offset the negative financial impact of the Coronavirus, President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he could support a plan used in earlier bailouts by Uncle Sam, which would give the federal government an equity stake in companies which take emergency government loans. 'I do, I really do,' President Trump said when asked by a reporter if he supported the idea of the feds getting an equity stake in companies which take loans. Asked about the ballpark estimate of $1 trillion for an overall stimulus package, the President said the final numbers would simply depend on how swiftly the Coronavirus can be brought under control. “We will be helping the airline industry. We will be helping the cruise ship industry,” Mr. Trump said. “We probably will be helping the hotel industry.” Talk of bailouts has left some in Congress uneasy. 'No corporate bailouts,' tweeted Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI). 'We shouldn’t be bailing out large companies. Period,' said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), a key ally of the President, who has also pressed the White House to do more on Coronavirus testing. Mr. Trump also indicated he would be open to two other provisions which have been talked about by many Democrats - one which would not allow companies getting federal aid to buy back their company's stock, along with restrictions on executive pay.
