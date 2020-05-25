Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
65°
H 74
L 63

!
Traffic
Coronavirus:

What You Need to Know

On Air Now

Listen Now

Weather

heavy-rain-night
65°
Mostly Cloudy
H 74° L 63°
  • heavy-rain-night
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 74° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 74° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
Listen
Pause
Error

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Listen
Pause
Error

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Listen
Pause
Error

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'
Close

Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'

Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
In this May 19, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as McConnell insists. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'

By: AP Congressional Correspondent
Published:
Updated:
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON -  Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis, wrestling over whether to “go big,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill, or hit “pause,” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

It's a defining moment for the political parties heading toward the election and one that will affect the livelihoods of countless Americans suddenly dependent on the federal government. Billions in state aid, jobless benefits and health resources are at stake. As questions mount over Washington's proper role, it's testing the ability of President Donald Trump and Congress to do the right thing.

“These are the eternal debates in American history,” said Richard Sylla, a professor emeritus of economic and financial history at New York University.

“It’s a bit like what Andrew Hamilton was facing in 1790,” he said, describing the plan to have the new federal government assume the Revolutionary War debts of the states, despite protests of a bailout. It was, he said, as Hamilton framed it, “the price of liberty.”

As negotiations develop on Capitol Hill, the coronavirus response offers Congress an opportunity to shape the country's post-pandemic future but also carries the risk of repeating mistakes of past crises, including the 2008-09 recession, that history does not easily forget.

Trump and McConnell huddled late last week on next steps after rejecting Pelosi's plan. The Democratic speaker set the table with passage of the sweeping $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes $1 trillion to shore up states and cities to avert municipal layoffs, $1,200 stipends to Americans and other aid.

“We could have done bigger,” Pelosi told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

With more than 38 million unemployment claims, the Republican response centers on kick-starting the economy to reduce the need for more federal intervention.

Republican priorities are to wean Americans off unemployment benefits to nudge people back to work and provide liability protections for businesses that reopen.

Republicans want to eliminate the $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost, arguing it “handcuffs” some employees with higher pay than they earn at their jobs. McConnell also wants to protect doctors, schools and others from COVID-19-related lawsuits — a “red line,” he says, for any deal.

“There’s a high likelihood we will do another rescue package,” McConnell said on Fox News. “We need to work smart here.”

The political and economic debate stretches beyond the halls of Congress as wary Americans await Washington's next move.

It was Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell who counseled Pelosi to rely on historically low interest rates to “go big,” while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned of “permanent damage” to the economy unless businesses reopen.

Washington has been here before. Staring down the 2008-09 financial crisis forced the House and Senate into a historic debate over the size and scope of government that still resonates today.

Then, like now, countless Americans fell swiftly into the ranks of the newly unemployed, while the very foundations of the American dream — home ownership then, health now — hung in the balance. Then, banks needed a federal lifeline; today, businesses look to Washington for help.

Pelosi told the AP the biggest lesson learned was to be "very prescriptive” in how the money would be spent after facing a backlash that the rescue benefited Wall Street over Main Street.

But perhaps another lesson from the earlier crisis was the voter revolt against big government. The bank bailout and recovery act sparked the rise of the tea party wing of the GOP. Pelosi lost her gavel in the 2010 election, and Republicans took control of the House.

Many of the same tea party forces — including the deep-pocketed Koch network — are aligned with Trump's push to prevent state aid, reopen the country and get people back to work.

“The American people need to understand the choices they have,” said North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, one of the most endangered Republicans seeking reelection in the fall, during an online forum with the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity.

Tillis opposes Pelosi's “manifesto” and doesn't expect the Senate to act before July. He said of the GOP-held Senate, “We’re a bulkhead against bad happening."

Despite rare bipartisan support for earlier aid, the $2 trillion bill approved in March, neither side was particularly pleased with the outcome, the largest federal intervention in U.S. history.

Polling, however, shows Americans favoring the federal response, even as they have some concerns about spending.

An AP-NORC poll conducted in late March found that elements of the stimulus package were widely popular. The poll found that about 9 in 10 Americans favored the federal government providing funding to small businesses and hospitals.

About 8 in 10 said they were in favor of suspending evictions and foreclosures, giving lump-sum payments to Americans, increased unemployment benefits and suspended student loan payment.

A mid-April NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed registered voters somewhat more likely to say they were concerned about the federal government spending too much on economic stimulus and driving up the budget deficit than they were worried that too little money would be spent, lengthening the recession, 48% to 40%. The remaining 12% said they didn’t know.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow acknowledged the $3 trillion proposal is a “big number.”

But she said on her drive home to hard-hit Michigan, “The cost of inaction will be much higher.”

___

Associated Press Director of Public Opinion Research Emily Swanson contributed to this report.

Related

In this May 20, 2020, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

Close

Congress weighs choice: 'Go big' on virus aid or hit 'pause'

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.
Read More
  • COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma pass 6,000
    COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma pass 6,000
    There are now 6,090 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Oklahoma. 2 more deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 313.  4,714 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.  The state government set up a call center that will be staffed 24/7 to answer your questions about the coronavirus. Call 877-215-8336 to speak with an operator.
  • Storms move into Green Country
    Storms move into Green Country
    The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for Wagoner County until 6:45pm. Meteorologists expect storms across much of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas as the atmosphere tries to recover from the morning precipitation. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and also an isolated tornado threat will be possible. In addition, heavy rainfall with the potential for flash and river flooding will also be possible. A tornado warning was issued for Mayes County until 7:15pm. Tune to 102.3 KRMG for updates.
  • Experienced fisherman vanishes from creek
    Experienced fisherman vanishes from creek
    A fisherman in Nowata County is missing.  Undersheriff Sandy Hadley says Ron Baker is from Chelsea and is 84-years old. Baker was in a 14-foot blue boat and has been missing since May 22nd. Undersheriff Hadley says Baker has fished at Big Creek a lot over the years.  Several law enforcement agencies have joined forces in the search.
  • Mother arrested as police search for missing children
    Mother arrested as police search for missing children
    Tulsa police arrested a mother after telling them the children don’t matter. Police say Donisha Willis refused to talk to them after Miracle Lashay Crook, 3, and Tony Demone Crook, 2, vanished on Friday. The children were last seen near 21st and S. 101st E. Ave. Willis was arrested for child neglect. Police say she kicked an officer in the groin during her arrest. Chief Wendell Franklin says they have exhausted every lead and need the public’s help. If anyone has any information, call (918) 596-9222.
  • U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    The White House on Sunday added Brazil to the list of nations where foreign nationals are not allowed entry into the United States, in another bid to use travel restrictions to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. 'As of May 23, 2020, Brazil had 310,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world,' said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.  'Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,' she added. The new rules apply not only to Brazilians, but also any other non-U.S. citizen who has been in the South American nation. The changes will take place late this week. The decision comes as the virus outbreak has been spreading in Brazil, which is now seen as the third worst in the world, behind the U.S. and Russia. Last week, President Trump had hinted at such a move. 'I don't want people coming in here and infecting our people,' the President told reporters when asked about a possible move to slow travel with Brazil. 'Brazil is having some trouble. No question about it,' Mr. Trump added on May 19. The designation of Brazil adds that nation to a list of travel restrictions because of the Coronavirus which includes the United Kingdom, most countries in mainland Europe, and China.
More

Washington Insider

  • U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    U.S. extends Coronavirus travel restrictions to Brazil
    The White House on Sunday added Brazil to the list of nations where foreign nationals are not allowed entry into the United States, in another bid to use travel restrictions to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. 'As of May 23, 2020, Brazil had 310,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world,' said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.  'Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,' she added. The new rules apply not only to Brazilians, but also any other non-U.S. citizen who has been in the South American nation. The changes will take place late this week. The decision comes as the virus outbreak has been spreading in Brazil, which is now seen as the third worst in the world, behind the U.S. and Russia. Last week, President Trump had hinted at such a move. 'I don't want people coming in here and infecting our people,' the President told reporters when asked about a possible move to slow travel with Brazil. 'Brazil is having some trouble. No question about it,' Mr. Trump added on May 19. The designation of Brazil adds that nation to a list of travel restrictions because of the Coronavirus which includes the United Kingdom, most countries in mainland Europe, and China.
  • Trump demands states let churches re-open immediately
    Trump demands states let churches re-open immediately
    Pressing states to swiftly drop their restrictions related to the Coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that houses of worship were 'essential' to communities, calling on governors to immediately allow religious gatherings this weekend, ending weeks of restrictions due to the threat of the Coronavirus. In a hastily called statement in the White House Briefing Room, the President said religious services are needed to 'help hold our society together.' 'Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life,' President Trump told reporters.  'We want our places of faith, our synagogues, we want them open,' Mr. Trump declared. “Today I am identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues and mosques - as essential places that provide essential services,” the President told reporters. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship,” Mr. Trump added. GOP lawmakers in Congress praised the President's call. 'This is the correct decision,' said Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX), 'churches and other houses of worship are an important part of the fabric of American life.' 'Churches and other houses of worship are an essential part of any free and healthy democracy,' said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). But churches and religious meetings have been a stubborn source of Coronavirus infections all across the nation, prompting states to bar such gatherings. Earlier this month on Mother's Day, a church in northern California defied authorities and held a gathering for 180 people.  The next day, one attendee tested positive for the virus. In another California case, several people came down with the virus, after working as part of skeleton crew to live stream Mother's Day church services.
  • Trump presses for relaxed virus restrictions on churches
    Trump presses for relaxed virus restrictions on churches
    Pushing on states to loosen Coronavirus limits on business, schools, and restaurants, President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated warnings from his administration about re-opening churches, accusing Democratic Governors of standing in the way of religious liberty. 'One of the other things I want to do is get the churches open,' the President told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before going to Michigan. 'The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of Democrat Governors,' President Trump said. 'I want to get our churches open.' The President's remarks amplified growing calls among Republicans for virus restrictions to be dropped on churches, part of a broader GOP argument against Democrats over how the Coronavirus has been dealt with. Mr. Trump's comments also come as the Centers for Disease has yet to issue guidelines about how churches should deal with the Coronavirus re-opening, amid press reports that the White House has rejected the idea of limits on church activities. The President's statement to reporters came two days after the Justice Department warned the state of California its Coronavirus rules might be discriminating against churches. 'Simply put, there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights,' read part of a three page letter from the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division. But even with highly restricted church operations in California, there have been Coronavirus infections. In northern California, a Mother's Day church service earlier this month - live streamed to parishioners by a skeleton crew at a church - resulted in three people being infected by the Coronavirus. And in another Mother's Day church service - this time a gathering of some 180 people north of Sacramento - one person who attended tested positive for the virus the next day. Earlier this week, the CDC issued a review of a Coronavirus cluster outbreak at a church in Arkansas, where the pastor and his wife seemingly spurred dozens of cases, which also spread to the larger community. Of the 92 people who attended church events with those two, at least 35 were infected, and three ended up dying. 'Churches should open when it is safe to do so,' wrote Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest, and editor of America Magazine. 'Churches should open when public health officials, who know more about epidemiology than church leaders do, conclude that it is safe to do so,' Martin wrote, responding to President Trump's remarks on Thursday.
  • Trump may head to Florida for SpaceX manned test flight on May 27
    Trump may head to Florida for SpaceX manned test flight on May 27
    While NASA officials have urged the public not to mass near the Kennedy Space Center for next week's manned test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft because of Coronavirus concerns, President Donald Trump indicated Thursday he may be ready for a VIP visit. 'I'm thinking about going, that will be next week, to the rocket launch,' the President told reporters before leaving for a day trip to Michigan. The test flight, which would be the first manned space flight launched from the U.S. in almost nine years, is set for May 27. Mr. Trump playfully jabbed at reporters about a possible visit to the launch. 'I hope you're all going to join me. I'd like to put you on the rocket, get rid of you for a while,' the President said. A possible trip to Florida next week comes as President Trump presses states to drop their Coronavirus restrictions, and allow shuttered businesses to re-open. Mr. Trump has been traveling more frequently in recent weeks, going to Michigan on Thursday, Pennsylvania last week, and Arizona earlier this month. The White House has indicated Mr. Trump will go to Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. But that does not mean local political dignitaries will be on hand. President Trump also indicated on Thursday that the meeting of the G7 nations would be held next month despite the virus, possibly split between Washington and Camp David.
  • Supreme Court holds off immediate release of Mueller grand jury materials
    Supreme Court holds off immediate release of Mueller grand jury materials
    The U.S. Supreme Court edged closer to possible oral arguments on whether secret grand jury materials gathered during the Russia investigation should be shared with committees in Congress, putting on hold an order from lower courts for the feds to turn over those materials. In an order issued Wednesday afternoon, the Justices invited the feds to ask the High Court to accept the case for review, giving the Justice Department a June 1 deadline to submit a writ of certiorari. If the Justices were to accept the case, arguments would not take place until the fall, possibly right around the November elections. In March, a three judge panel of the D.C. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Democrats in Congress, saying lawmakers have the right to go through the materials gathered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators. 'Because the Department of Justice is simply the custodian of the grand jury materials at issue however, the instant case is unlike inter-branch disputes where Congress issued subpoenas and directed Executive Branch officials to testify and produce their relevant documents,' wrote Judge Judith Rogers in the 2-1 decision.
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE  
FOLLOW & SHARE  
Download the KRMG App
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEO Statement
KRMG Public File AM
KRMG Public File FM
© 2020 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.