Movies and TV shows casting in Oklahoma City

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Oklahoma City, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Sam: The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)

--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)

--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Im Alright'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Sound (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Snowdrift Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice "B" (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Mike (lead, male, 23-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.