Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

'Hold Still'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ophelia (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Tess (supporting, female, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Concord, New Hampshire; Boston, Massachusetts

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Miami, Florida

'Don't Break My Heart Again'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lily Lawson (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Ella Lawson (supporting, female, 8-15)

--- James Preston (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, California; Los Angeles, California

'Mental'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Robin (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $104

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'33 Days'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

--- Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

'Fall for My Ex's Mafia Dad'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fay Thompson (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Kent Lippert (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Personal Effects'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cassidy Lane (lead, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Cult College'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kylie (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Trevor (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Jacqui (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois

'Untitled Rom Com'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 29-36)

--- Julia (lead, female, 22-29)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Open Air'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Joe (lead, 15-30)

--- Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- David (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Petty Crimes - Feature Film/News Thriller'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

'Table for One'

- Project type: reality tv

- Roles:

--- Solo Diner (lead, female, 23-25)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; New Haven, Connecticut; Maine, New York; New York City, New York

