Most popular TV shows on Netflix last week

It's been 12 years since Netflix changed the way we watch television with the release of its first original series, "Lilyhammer" and "House of Cards," and nothing has been the same since. The binge model, where all episodes are released at once, upended our viewing patterns and got us hooked on new shows in a way we hadn't been before—who knew there could be so much joy in canceling your plans for the weekend to speed through 10-plus episodes of a thrilling series instead?

A lot has changed for TV since Netflix launched its first original series. For one thing, there are now plenty of additional streamers offering their own set of original shows and older series to watch. Some have followed Netflix's lead and drop entire seasons in one go, while others are sticking to the traditional weekly release. Through it all, however, Netflix has continued to produce some of the buzziest shows on television, picking up new subscribers and ample Emmy Awards along the way. For TV fans, the platform offers an embarrassment of riches, from genre breakouts like "Stranger Things" and "Wednesday" to action-packed thrillers like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist" to ribald romances like "Bridgerton" and its spinoff "Queen Charlotte."

With so much to choose from, however, figuring out which show to devote your time to can be a real challenge. That's truer than ever in 2025, which has already delivered a number of must-watch series, including the Western miniseries "American Primeval," the true-crime adaptation "Apple Cider Vinegar," the New York-set reality show "Selling the City," and the sports-centric comedy "Running Point." That's, of course, on top of the existing shows that Netflix acquires, which can prove just as tempting for anyone stuck on what to watch.

One way to narrow things down is to take a look at the most popular shows on Netflix in a given week. A look at the current top spots reveals plenty of eclectic options for subscribers, whether you're in the mood for a mystery like "The Residence," a comedy like "Survival of the Thickest," a medical drama like "Pulse," or a heartwarming reality series like "Love on the Spectrum."

To simplify the process of choosing what to binge next, Stacker has compiled the full list of the 10 most-watched television shows on Netflix from March 31 to April 6. Read on to find out what series Netflix viewers can't get enough of.

#10. Survival of the Thickest: Season 2

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#9. Million Dollar Secret: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 2

#8. Devil May Cry: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#7. Ms. Rachel: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 10

#6. Raw: March 31, 2025

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. The Residence: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 3

#4. PULSE: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#3. Love on the Spectrum: Season 3

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

#2. Adolescence: Limited Series

- Total weeks in top ten: 4

#1. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer: Season 1

- Total weeks in top ten: 1

