Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Oklahoma City and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,687 speakers (0.12% of population)

#9. Tai-Kadai Languages (e.g. Lao)

- 1,741 speakers (0.12% of population)

#8. Western Africa

- 1,851 speakers (0.13% of population)

#7. Other Native languages of North America

- 2,150 speakers (0.15% of population)

#6. French

- 2,383 speakers (0.17% of population)

#5. Arabic

- 2,415 speakers (0.17% of population)

#4. German

- 2,675 speakers (0.19% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 5,498 speakers (0.39% of population)

#2. Vietnamese

- 11,932 speakers (0.84% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 140,077 speakers (9.84% of population)