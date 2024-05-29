Mormon cricket ‘sludge’ causes crashes in Nevada

Authorities in Nevada are warning drivers to be careful after Mormon cricket “sludge” caused several crashes over the weekend.

The icky combination of recent rain and mashed Mormon crickets run over by cars and trucks created a slippery muck over roads and led to two crashes involving three semi-trucks on Interstate 80, according to NBC News.

Deputies with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office say no one was seriously hurt.

They say the unsavory mixture made “roadways EXTREMELY slick and unpredictable for stopping distance.”

The giant, cannibalistic bugs, which don’t directly harm humans, made headlines last year after they swarmed towns across Nevada.

Residents were being encouraged to report sightings of the creatures to aid in treatment efforts.